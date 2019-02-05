English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches Rs 119 Recharge With Unlimited Voice and 1GB Data Benefits

Vodafone has not offered this as an option in all circles.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches Rs 119 Recharge With Unlimited Voice and 1GB Data Benefits
Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches Rs 119 Recharge With 28 Days Validity (Representative image)
Vodafone India has added a new prepaid recharge plan, which is priced at Rs 119 and has a validity of 28 days. The benefits include unlimited voice calling and 1GB of 4G data. Incidentally, Vodafone has not offered this as an option in all circles, and only select users in some circles will be able to recharge with the new Rs 119 prepaid recharge plan.

Earlier, Vodafone had launched a Rs 154 recharge plan as well. The Rs. 154 recharge option comes as a plan voucher to offer a validity of 180 days. It provides 600 local on-net minutes for voice calling. This means prepaid Vodafone subscribers picking up the new recharge plan can spend 600 minutes of voice calling on local Vodafone connections from 12am to 6am. On the other hand, all the local and national call will cost 2.5 paise per second, while cellular data will be charged at four paise per 10KB. On the other hand, local SMS will be charged at Re 1 while national SMS will cost Rs 1.5 per SMS.


Incidentally, the new Rs 119 recharge does not offer the SMS benefits of the Rs 154 recharge plan.

