Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches Rs 129 With 1.5GB data For 28 Days

Vodafone has launched a new prepaid plan of Rs 129 with a validity of 28 days. The plan ships with unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, and free 2,800 local and national SMS (cap of 100 per day). In terms of data benefit, the plan ships with 1.5GB 3G / 4G data, and it has validity of 28 days. The Rs 129 prepaid recharge will be available in Gujarat, Chennai and other key circles of Vodafone.Besides the telco also has Rs. 119 plan which offers 1 GB 3G or 4G data along with unlimited calling for 28 days. Vodafone has another plan of Rs 169 in which the company is providing 1GB daily data, free unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for the same period. Another plan which Vodafone ships in its portfolio is the Rs 169 prepaid plan. The Rs 169 prepaid plan of Vodafone offers 1GB daily data to the subscribers along with the free unlimited calling benefit.Vodafone has reportedly updated its Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan which offers 1.5GB data per day which is valid for 90 days. The updated recharge also comes with unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS messages per day. Users also get access to the Vodafone Play app that offers live TV and movies.Prior to the change, the Rs 509 recharge offered 1.4GB of daily data. The new change bumps up the plan to Vodafone’s Rs 529 prepaid recharge that offers the same benefits to its users.