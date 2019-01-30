English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches Rs 154 Recharge With 180 Days Validity
In order to compete with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel’s voice only prepaid mobile recharge plans, the Vodafone Rs. 154 prepaid mobile recharge plan has been launched in India.
Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches Rs 154 Recharge With 180 Days Validity (Representative image)
Vodafone-Idea has come up with a Rs 154 plan with a validity of 6 months or 180 days. As per the official listing on the Vodafone.in site, the Rs. 154 recharge option comes as a plan voucher to offer a validity of 180 days. It provides 600 local on-net minutes for voice calling. This means prepaid Vodafone subscribers picking up the new recharge plan can spend 600 minutes of voice calling on local Vodafone connections from 12am to 6am. On the other hand, all the local and national call will cost 2.5 paise per second, while cellular data will be charged at four paise per 10KB. On the other hand, local SMS will be charged at Re 1 while national SMS will cost Rs 1.5 per SMS.
Earlier in the week, Vodafone had also rolled out a Rs 24 plan, aimed at people who just want to extend validity but don't want any calling or data benefits. Vodafone-Idea also has Rs 279 and Rs 189 prepaid plans in its armoury. Each of those plans offers benefits for 84 and 56 days respectively.
For those who want data and unlimited calls on their Vodafone prepaid, the company has better prepaid plan at Rs 199. This plans comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India. The pack also offers 1.5 GB of 4G/3G data per day and 100 SMS per day. The validity is 28 days.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Earlier in the week, Vodafone had also rolled out a Rs 24 plan, aimed at people who just want to extend validity but don't want any calling or data benefits. Vodafone-Idea also has Rs 279 and Rs 189 prepaid plans in its armoury. Each of those plans offers benefits for 84 and 56 days respectively.
For those who want data and unlimited calls on their Vodafone prepaid, the company has better prepaid plan at Rs 199. This plans comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India. The pack also offers 1.5 GB of 4G/3G data per day and 100 SMS per day. The validity is 28 days.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook to Monitor India Elections From 'Singapore Hub'
- LFW 2019: Tabu, Karan Johar Give a Magical Start to Gaurav Gupta’s Theatrical Extravaganza
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Playing Bal Thackeray: An Actor Doesn’t Have His Own Ideology
- Sarfraz Ahmed Vows to Return an Improved Man
- Wife of Jailed Bahraini Footballer Begs Thai PM for his Release
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results