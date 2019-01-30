Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches Rs 154 Recharge With 180 Days Validity

Vodafone-Idea has come up with a Rs 154 plan with a validity of 6 months or 180 days. As per the official listing on the Vodafone.in site, the Rs. 154 recharge option comes as a plan voucher to offer a validity of 180 days. It provides 600 local on-net minutes for voice calling. This means prepaid Vodafone subscribers picking up the new recharge plan can spend 600 minutes of voice calling on local Vodafone connections from 12am to 6am. On the other hand, all the local and national call will cost 2.5 paise per second, while cellular data will be charged at four paise per 10KB. On the other hand, local SMS will be charged at Re 1 while national SMS will cost Rs 1.5 per SMS.Earlier in the week, Vodafone had also rolled out a Rs 24 plan, aimed at people who just want to extend validity but don't want any calling or data benefits. Vodafone-Idea also has Rs 279 and Rs 189 prepaid plans in its armoury. Each of those plans offers benefits for 84 and 56 days respectively.For those who want data and unlimited calls on their Vodafone prepaid, the company has better prepaid plan at Rs 199. This plans comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India. The pack also offers 1.5 GB of 4G/3G data per day and 100 SMS per day. The validity is 28 days.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.