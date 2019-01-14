Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches Rs 396 Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Calling For 69 Days

Vodafone has launched a new prepaid plan of Rs 396 for its customers. The Rs 399 prepaid plan now offers 1GB data per day, down from the earlier 1.4GB daily data benefit. However, the telecom operator has now introduced a new prepaid plan of Rs 396 with benefits of the earlier Rs 399 plan. The Rs 396 prepaid plan from Vodafone offers 1.4GB data per day for 69 days, which is pretty much similar to the older open market Rs 399 plan. Additionally, the prepaid customers on Vodafone will also get access to Vodafone Play app that offers movies, live TV, and more features. Customers will have to download the Vodafone Play app to access free live TV and more features.To recall, a couple of weeks ago, telcos such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea revised the Rs 399 prepaid plan. The revised Rs 399 plan from Vodafone offers 1GB data per day, which is down from the older 1.4GB data per day benefit. The plan now offers benefits for 84 days to every prepaid customer.Additionally, Vodafone recently announced a Rs 169 prepaid plan which comes with a validity of 28 days. The plan offers unlimited local, STD and nation roaming, 1GB of 3G/4G data and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.