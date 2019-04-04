Jio Effect: Vodafone Offers 4GB of Free Data to User Upgrading to 4G SIM

Vodafone has now announced a new offer to lure customers to its 4G network, which it calls SuperNET. Under this offer, whenever a subscriber upgrades to 4G SIM, he/she will get the free data, which will be credited to their accounts on activation. One can check the data benefits on MyVodafone application. With this, customers with 4G VoLTE-compatible smartphones will enjoy high-speed internet, calls and more.By upgrading to a 4G SIM, prepaid and postpaid customers between the ages of 18 and 24 will also get access to Amazon Prime subscription service at a 50 percent discount. As soon as a subscriber updates their SIM card to a 4G one, they will be able to use the data to browse the internet, watch videos and make use of the Vodafone 4G network.Additionally, all Vodafone postpaid users opting for plans priced at Rs 499 and above will now get free Zomato Gold subscription. The offer will only be offered to new Vodafone postpaid users only, which sounds like a good scheme to attract new customers."The offer provides for six months free Zomato Gold Membership by Zomato Media Private Limited to Eligible Subscribers," said the telco announcing the offer. The Zomato Gold subscription will be available for only for six months after which users need to buy the subscription on their own. The Zomato Gold subscription offer is only valid for Vodafone Red plans of Rs 499 and above. However, the Rs 399 Vodafone postpaid plan does give you free Amazon Prime membership, which is also limited to only new Vodafone users and not the existing ones.