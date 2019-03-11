Jio Effect: Vodafone Offers Free Zomato Gold Membership to Attract More Customers

Vodafone is reportedly offering an interesting deal for its postpaid subscribers. All Vodafone postpaid users opting for plans priced at Rs 499 and above will now get free Zomato Gold subscription. The offer will only be offered to new Vodafone postpaid users only, which sounds like a good scheme to attract new customers."The offer provides for six months free Zomato Gold Membership by Zomato Media Private Limited to Eligible Subscribers," said the telco announcing the offer. The Zomato Gold subscription will be available for only for six months after which users need to buy the subscription on their own. The Zomato Gold subscription offer is only valid for Vodafone Red plans of Rs 499 and above. However, the Rs 399 Vodafone postpaid plan does give you free Amazon Prime membership, which is also limited to only new Vodafone users and not the existing ones.Once you get a new Vodafone postpaid connection (Rs 499 or above), the telco will first check your eligibility for the Zomato Gold subscription. Once you are verified, Vodafone will send you a unique invite code via SMS after the SIM is activated. After receiving the code, download the Zomato app in case you haven’t, open the app and click on the Zomato Gold option. Enter the unique invite code that was sent via SMS and follow instructions to complete the process.