Jio Effect: Vodafone Red Family Plans Offer up to 5 Connections on One Bill Plan

This is perhaps the best time to be a mobile phone user in India. Telecom operators are tripping over each other, to offer the best possible deals for prepaid and postpaid subscribers. Just days after Airtel announced the return of the Rs 349 and Rs 399 postpaid plans, Vodafone Idea has announced yet more changes to their RED postpaid bill plan offers. The latest additions to the RED postpaid line-up are three new plans under the umbrella RED Family, which are designed to offer multiple connections with just one bill plan. These are priced at Rs 598, Rs 749 and Rs 999 per month.

The first RED Family postpaid plan costs Rs 598 per month and can be used on two Vodafone postpaid connections. This includes 80GB 3G/4G data where the primary user gets 50GB 3G/4G data allocation while the secondary user gets 30GB data.

The second RED Family postpaid plan is priced at Rs 749 per month and can be used with three Vodafone postpaid connections. This bill plan bundles 120GB 3G/4G data—here, the primary user gets 60GB 3G/4G data allocation while the second and third users get 30GB data each.

The top-tier Vodafone RED Family postpaid plan costs Rs 999 per month and would be ideal if you have five postpaid connections at home. This bundles 200GB of 3G/4G data, and the allocation is done in a way that the primary user gets 80GB data while each of the other 4 users get 30GB data each per month.

All three Vodafone RED Family plans include unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Each of these postpaid plans also bundle an Amazon Prime subscription for one year (worth Rs 999), Zee5 subscription for an year (worth Rs 999), mobile insurance package (worth Rs 3,000) and the Vodafone Play subscription that is priced at Rs 499 per year. The total benefits with each bill plan total up to Rs 5,497 for an entire year.