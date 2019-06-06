Jio Effect: Vodafone Red Together Postpaid Family Pack Announced for Rs 999

With the competition getting tough in the telecom industry, Vodafone has announced a new postpaid plan for its customers targeting the entire household. The company has announced the Vodafone Red Together postpaid plan which enables customers to bring their entire family or friends circle under one plan at Rs 999 per month.

The new plan features up to five connections which essentially brings down down the cost of rental per connection to Rs 200. Users can opt for a single connection which starts from Rs 399 going up to Rs 999 for five connections.

The company is offering special benefits and free gifts for customers opting for the plan. These include a total of 200GB Data, including 30GB for every individual member with up to 50GB roll-over facility and 80 GB for the head of the family with 200GB roll-over.

You also get one year of Amazon Prime membership which includes fast delivery on shopping as well as access to Prime Video and Amazon Music. The company is also offering Vodafone PLAY for all members under the plan which offers Live TV and premium content from ZEE5, Sony LIV, Shemaroo, Hoi Choi, Sun NXT and Alt Balaji. Lastly, the company is offering smartphone protection against physical and liquid damage for the Primary member.