Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Jio Effect: Vodafone Rs 229 Recharge Offers 2GB Data/Day, Unlimited Calls for 28 Days

The new Rs 229 prepaid plan is one of Vodafone's latest offers extended in order to battle the threat of Reliance Jio.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jio Effect: Vodafone Rs 229 Recharge Offers 2GB Data/Day, Unlimited Calls for 28 Days
The new Rs 229 prepaid plan is one of Vodafone's latest offers extended in order to battle the threat of Reliance Jio.
Loading...

Vodafone has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan, priced at Rs 229. The all new plan is in line with the kind of data and calling combination plans that all operators are offering their customers, particularly since Reliance Jio took the telecom industry by storm with incredibly priced plans. As part of the offer, prepaid subscribers will get 2GB of 4G data per day, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day, which makes it a highly economical plan in terms of effective monthly cost.

However, it is important to note that the Rs 229 monthly prepaid recharge does not come with any allocated talktime. Hence, prepaid users in Vodafone's network will be required to have a minimum amount of talktime registered on their account, in order to avail the unlimited calling benefits of the plan. Given the additional amount of data offered in the plan, Vodafone is also offering users free access to Vodafone Play services, which provides free shows and movie streaming, along with other entertainment services.

The plan is in line with what Vodafone-Idea's rivals offer. For instance, Bharti Airtel, which recently lost its no. 2 spot in the Indian telecom segment by market share to Reliance Jio, offers a prepaid plan of Rs 299, which includes 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS messages per day and access to Amazon Prime Music and Prime Video. With the rising frequency of bundled plans, it remains to be seen if Vodafone-Idea manages to rescue its falling customer base, in hopes of remaining the largest operator in India by market share.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram