Jio Effect: Vodafone Rs 229 Recharge Offers 2GB Data/Day, Unlimited Calls for 28 Days
The new Rs 229 prepaid plan is one of Vodafone's latest offers extended in order to battle the threat of Reliance Jio.
Vodafone has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan, priced at Rs 229. The all new plan is in line with the kind of data and calling combination plans that all operators are offering their customers, particularly since Reliance Jio took the telecom industry by storm with incredibly priced plans. As part of the offer, prepaid subscribers will get 2GB of 4G data per day, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day, which makes it a highly economical plan in terms of effective monthly cost.
However, it is important to note that the Rs 229 monthly prepaid recharge does not come with any allocated talktime. Hence, prepaid users in Vodafone's network will be required to have a minimum amount of talktime registered on their account, in order to avail the unlimited calling benefits of the plan. Given the additional amount of data offered in the plan, Vodafone is also offering users free access to Vodafone Play services, which provides free shows and movie streaming, along with other entertainment services.
The plan is in line with what Vodafone-Idea's rivals offer. For instance, Bharti Airtel, which recently lost its no. 2 spot in the Indian telecom segment by market share to Reliance Jio, offers a prepaid plan of Rs 299, which includes 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS messages per day and access to Amazon Prime Music and Prime Video. With the rising frequency of bundled plans, it remains to be seen if Vodafone-Idea manages to rescue its falling customer base, in hopes of remaining the largest operator in India by market share.
