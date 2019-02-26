English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: Vodafone Rs 509 Prepaid Recharge Revised to Offer 1.5GB Daily Data For 90 Days
Prior to the change, the Rs 509 recharge offered 1.4GB of daily data. The new change bumps up the plan to Vodafone’s Rs 529 prepaid recharge that offers the same benefits to its users.
Cellular network operator Vodafone has reportedly updated its Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan which offers 1.5GB data per day which is valid for 90 days. The updated recharge also comes with unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS messages per day. Users also get access to the Vodafone Play app that offers live TV and movies.
The listing suggests that the updated recharge is currently being offered for subscribers in various telecom circles including Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Assam, Chenna, Haryana, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh.
As mentioned above, the revise Rs 509 recharge plan now offers additional 100MB data benefits over the previous 1.4GB data per day. By opting for the revised plan, subscribers technically get a benefit of Rs 20 as it now makes is similar to the Rs 529 prepaid recharge. Additionally we are expecting some sort of update to the Rs 529 plan as well.
