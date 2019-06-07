Jio Effect: Vodafone Rs 599 New Prepaid Plan vs Airtel Rs 597 Prepaid Plan

The battles in the telecom space show no signs of slowing down. And that is specifically great news for users who have prepaid mobile connections. The latest to fire a salvo is Vodafone, which has unleashed a new Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan. This comes in direct competition with Airtel’s Rs 597 prepaid plan. This is a sign of the times, as Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are battling hard to compete with each other in terms of the pricing for prepaid and postpaid tariffs, as well as retain existing customers.

The Vodafone Rs 599 recharge plan bundles 6GB of 3G/4G data and has a validity of 180 days. Users will also get unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. The plan also offers 1800 free SMS for the duration of the validity. The Rs 599 plan also includes the subscription for the Vodafone Play value-add service, for streaming live TV, movies and TV shows.

The Airtel Rs 597 plan also bundles 6GB of data and has a validity of 168 days. Airtel is also offering unlimited voice calls for local, STD and roaming calling in India. Airtel is bundling subscriptions for Airtel TV Premium, Wynk Music and Norton Mobile Security with this recharge.

Both these plans are not meant for heavy 3G/4G data users, considering that the 6GB data that each bundle is your allocation for the entire duration of the validity, and is not on the per day statistic. Ideal perhaps, for those who want the ease of a long-term recharge and don’t want to have to remember to recharge their prepaid mobile connection every month.