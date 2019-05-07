English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: Vodafone Will Deliver a Prepaid SIM to Your Home, if You Do a Rs 249 First Recharge
The Rs 249 recharge includes 1.5GB of data, unlimited local and STD calls, unlimited calls on national roaming and free local as well as national SMS.
The battle in the telecom space are really heating up. In the battles with Airtel and Reliance Jio, Vodafone has now announced that it will deliver a prepaid SIM card to your home now, if you buy a new SIM with the first recharge of Rs 249. It has to be noted that it is quite rare for telecom companies to bestow the honor of such a convenience for new prepaid users, though home delivery of postpaid SIM cards for new and existing users has become a common practice.
The Rs 249 recharge includes 1.5GB of data, unlimited local and STD calls, unlimited calls on national roaming and free local as well as national SMS. This has a 28-day validity. The offer is currently available on the Vodafone India website. Once you select the Rs 249 recharge option and submit your identity and address details, Vodafone will allow you to choose a prepaid number of your choice, or you can choose to switch an existing mobile number from another operator to Vodafone prepaid.
This move comes after Vodafone updated their RED postpaid plans to compete with Reliance Jio and Airtel. Vodafone has still retained the Red Entertainment Rs 399 bill plan as its lowest priced option for postpaid users, with 40GB data and unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. This also includes subscription for Amazon Prime, Zee5 and Vodafone Play. This is at a time when Airtel has discontinued the Rs 399 plan and its least costly postpaid plan is the Rs 499 plan. The Vodafone Red Entertainment+ plan for Rs 499 per month bundles 75GB data as well as includes subscription for Amazon Prime, Zee5, Vodafone Play and a mobile shield device protection worth Rs 3000.
