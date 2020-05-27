Jio Fiber Annual Subscription Plans Now Offer Double Data: Check Details Here

Jio Fiber has made some changes to its fiber broadband offering by introducing additional data benefits for its annual subscription plans. According to the Jio Fiber website, all the plans now offer additional double data on annual subscription.

This essentially means that the Bronze plan now offers 350GB of data which is an addition of 100GB monthly data, if one opts for the annual plan subscription. If users opt for the monthly subscription, the data benefit is 250GB that includes 100GB plan benefit, 100GB double data benefit due to the lockdown, and 50GB introductory data benefit.

Similarly the Silver annual plan subscribers also get the data benefits which means the annual subscription will now offer 800GB of total monthly data, which includes an additional benefit of 200GB. This plan includes 200GB plan benefit, 200GB double data benefit, 200GB introductory data, and 200GB of annual plan benefit. Moving up, the Gold plan offers a total of 1,750GB of monthly data for annual subscribers which includes 500GB of annual plan benefit, 250GB of introductory data, 500GB of double data benefit due to the lockdown, and 500GB of plan benefit.

The Jio Fiber Diamond plan now offers 4,000GB of high-speed monthly data benefit if you opt for the annual subscription. The updated plan now offers the addition of 1,250GB of monthly data benefit. The plan basically offers 250GB of introductory data benefit, 1,250GB of double data during the lockdown, and 1,250GB of plan benefit. The Platinum plan now offers a total of 7,500GB monthly data benefits for annual subscribers with 2,500GB of additional benefit. This plan includes 2,500GB of plan benefit, 2,500GB of double data benefit during the lockdown, and 2,500GB of annual data benefit. Notably there is no introductory data benefit on this plan.

The top of the line Jio Fiber Titanium plan now offers 15,000GB of monthly data benefits. This includes 5,000GB of plan benefit, 5000GB of double data during the lockdown, and 5,000GB of annual plan benefit. The introductory data to some of the plans are valid only up to six months while the double data added to all plans is temporary, and will most likely be removed once the lockdown has been lifted.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

