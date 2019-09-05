Jio Fiber Broadband Launch Today: 1Gbps Speed, Free 4K TV And Everything we Know

It is finally here. The much-awaited Jio Fiber home broadband services will commercially roll out later today, and that could potentially significantly alter the very landscape of the home broadband market in India and could push rivals such as Airtel Broadband, Tata Sky Broadband, Spectra, ACT br. Reliance Jio has already confirmed that the subscription prices starting Rs 700 per month and going all the way up to Rs 10,000 per month. Depending on which plan you select, the speeds will range between 100Mbps and 1Gbps. At the 42nd Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) last month, the company confirmed that there will be a lot of bundled services and value additions that the Jio Fiber subscription will offer—this includes a 4K set top box (STB) for cable connections, a free HD or 4K TV with the annual broadband plans, streaming service subscriptions and a landline phone with unlimited voice calls.

Reliance Jio confirms that they intend to reach 20 million residences when the broadband service rolls out. They have already received registrations of interest for the home broadband service from as many as 15 million homes across 1600 towns in India. The extended trial period of the services has been active in as many as 5 lakh homes over the past few months. There will be multiple broadband and bundled plans available for users to choose from.

“Customers should only pay for voice or data,” said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, had said during the keynote.

Along with the Jio Fiber service, the Jio Home Phone service will be bundled as well. The local and STD voice calls from this wireline phone, will be absolutely free. The international calling tariffs will also be as much as 1/10th of the prevailing rates. At the AGM, the company also confirmed that there will be an unlimited calling plan for US and Canada, priced at Rs 500 per month.

Also Read | Airtel Xstream vs Jio Fiber: Does is Make Sense to Compare the Two?

Television is the third pillar of the Jio Fiber service. Users will be able to subscribe to high definition television service with the 4K set top box (STB) bundled with the home broadband plans. These will be able to receive signals from the local cable operators and offer the channels and bouquets that you may wish to subscribe to.

As part of the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, the company says they will be offering a free HD/4K TV and a 4K STB for free to anyone who subscribes to the Jio Forever Annual Plans—the specifics for these would be confirmed once the Jio Fiber plans are officially announced.

Also, The Jio Fiber broadband service will bundle the subscriptions to popular over the top (OTT) streaming services, as part of the subscription.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.