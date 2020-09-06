JioFiber Effect: Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband No Longer Offers Unlimited Data; New Plans On The Way?

Just a few days after Reliance Jio announced new JioFiber broadband plans that offer unlimited data on the high-speed broadband plans, Airtel seems to be in the process of making changes to the Xstream Fiber broadband plans at this time. If you are to browse the Airtel website for broadband plans, you will probably notice that the option to add unlimited data with the Rs 299 per month add-on pack, is unavailable anymore. This Rs 299 add-on pack added the unlimited data option for all Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband users, which basically means the 3333GB data limit per month. Could this mean that new plans for Airtel Xstream Fiber users are on the way?

At this time, two Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband accounts which News18.com checked still have the Rs 299 unlimited data add-on activated on the Rs 999 broadband plans currently signed up for, and also as an option in case one would want to switch to another broadband plan. Could this mean that Airtel will make all its broadband plans unlimited soon, for existing customers as well as new customers? This could be a change that could be undergoing at this time—we hope it is a change because if Airtel has removed the Rs 299 unlimited data pack for new subscribers and yet does not change the meagre data limits they bundle with their broadband plans, the proposition could become rather unattractive for those looking to buy a new broadband connection.

A few days ago, Reliance Jio dropped a bombshell by announcing the new line-up of JioFiber broadband plans for existing customers and new users as well, with unlimited data.

The new Reliance JioFiber plans start at Rs 399 per month. Specifically, there are now four plans to choose from—the entry spec Rs 399 plan for 30Mbps speed, the Rs 699 for 100Mbps speed, Rs 999 for 150Mbps speed and Rs 1,499 for 300 Mbps speed. These plans now offer unlimited data as well as with unlimited voice calls, thereby removing the earlier data cap that some of these plans had. For instance, the Rs 699 plan that offers 100Mbps speed earlier was unlimited up to 350GB data per month.

The upgrade to unlimited data usage should make the JioFiber plans even more attractive for home broadband users. This also gives JioFiber a significant advantage over the Airtel Xstream fiber broadband plans. The new tariff plans come at a time when JioFiber is competing with internet service providers (ISP) including Airtel Xstream, ACT Broadband, Spectra and Tata Sky Broadband, to name a few.

At this time, Airtel Xstream’s lowest priced plan is Rs 799 per month which offers 100Mbps speed and up to 150GB data usage per month. If we are to consider there is no Rs 299 unlimited data top-up to choose from, this plan is at a significant disadvantage compared with the Jio Fiber Rs 699 plan—which offers 100Mbps speed as well with unlimited data and costs lesser too. The next Airtel Xstream plan is priced at Rs 999 plan with 200Mbps speeds. While this speed is slightly more than JioFiber’s Rs 999 plan, Airtel Xstream plan bundles 300GB data. Airtel Xstream also has the Rs 1499 plan with 300Mbps speeds, but while JioFiber offers unlimited data at 300Mbps, Airtel will offer just 500GB per month—all specs assuming the Rs 299 unlimited data add-on remains unavailable.