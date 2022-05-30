Jio Game Controller With Bluetooth Support And 8 Hour Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Jio has launched its Game Controller in India this week. The wireless gaming controller supports Bluetooth, offers low latency for a quality gaming experience, and promises long battery life that is rechargeable. It has been designed to work with multiple devices, including the Jio set-top-box and has triggers to let you control different gameplay actions.

Jio Game Controller India Price

Jio Game Controller is priced at Rs 3,499 for buyers in India and you can buy the device from the Jio website today. It comes in a single matte black colour option. Jio promises delivery of the product within 3 to 5 business days.

Also Read: Samsung Cutting Down Smartphone Production By 30 Million Units: Report

Jio Game Controller Specifications

Jio Game Controller looks like any other gaming controller you get in the market. It features a sleek design along with matte finish that gives it a rugged touch. The device weighs 200 grams making it a lightweight controller for long-hour usage.

The controller has a 20-button control layout that consists of action buttons, TV key, Jio Button, a shoulder key, directional buttons and more. All these controls enable you to get the best gaming experience on tablets or even the big screen. It also comes with haptic control support that makes it easier to navigate across different gaming titles.

Jio Game Controller offers wireless connectivity via Bluetooth 4.1 version that works in a range of up to 10 meters. The controller has a built-in battery that gives you a life of up to 8 hours and is rechargeable after the juice runs out. You can charge the controller using the built-in microUSB port. Jio says you can use the controller with Android tablets, Android TVs and the Jio set-top-box.

Also Read: Apple Is Offering Extra Trade-In Value For Your Old Smartphone: All Details And How To Avail

With so many game controller options available in the market, Jio is looking to compete with a host of brands in the gaming arena with this device.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.