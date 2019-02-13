Jio GigaFiber Effect: BSNL Revises Broadband Plans to Offer up to 170GB Daily Data Benefits Starting at Rs 777

Ahead of Jio GigaFiber launch, State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now revised all of its FTTH Broadband plans to offer more data. BSNL’s FTTH plans, priced at Rs 777, Rs 1,277, Rs 3,999, Rs 5,999, Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999, have all been revised to offer daily data benefit. The company is now offering up to 170GB of data per day with speeds of up to 100Mbps.BSNL Rs 777 PlanThe Rs 777 broadband plan which was previously called BSNL Fibro Combo ULD 777 plan will now be called 18GB Plan. The plan now offers 18GB of data per day with speeds up to 50 Mbps and 2 Mbps upon exceeding the FUP. The plan costs Rs 777.BSNL Rs 1277 PlanThe Fibro Combo Rs 1277 is now called as ’25GB Plan’ and it offers 25GB data per day with speeds up to 100Mbps and after FUP limit, the speed drops to 2Mbps.BSNL Rs 3999 PlanThe Fibro Combo ULD 3999 which is now called 50GB plan. It offers 50GB data per day at 100 Mbps speeds and 4 Mbps beyond the FUP limit. Plan costs Rs 3999.BSNL Rs. 5,999 PlanThe Rs. 5,999 offers 80GB daily data instead of 1250GB data earlier at 100Mbps speeds. However post- FUP limit remains fixed at 6Mbps. BSNL Rs. 9,999 Plan Under this plan users will get 120GB data per day at 100Mbps speed and 8Mbps beyond the FUP limit.BSNL Rs.1,6999 PlanThe telco has revised Rs. 1,6999 plan to offer 170 GB daily data instead of 3500 GB dataAlongside the data benefits with all the above-mentioned plans, BSNL will also be giving unlimited voice calls but it will be limited to certain serviceable areas. With these revised plans and the daily data benefits BSNL is set to make its foothold strong in the Telecom sector.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.