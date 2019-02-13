English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio GigaFiber Effect: BSNL Revises Broadband Plans to Offer up to 170GB Daily Data Benefits Starting at Rs 777
BSNL’s FTTH plans, priced at Rs 777, Rs 1,277, Rs 3,999, Rs 5,999, Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999, have all been revised to offer daily data benefit.
Jio GigaFiber Effect: BSNL Revises Broadband Plans to Offer up to 170GB Daily Data Benefits Starting at Rs 777
Loading...
Ahead of Jio GigaFiber launch, State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now revised all of its FTTH Broadband plans to offer more data. BSNL’s FTTH plans, priced at Rs 777, Rs 1,277, Rs 3,999, Rs 5,999, Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999, have all been revised to offer daily data benefit. The company is now offering up to 170GB of data per day with speeds of up to 100Mbps.
BSNL Rs 777 Plan
The Rs 777 broadband plan which was previously called BSNL Fibro Combo ULD 777 plan will now be called 18GB Plan. The plan now offers 18GB of data per day with speeds up to 50 Mbps and 2 Mbps upon exceeding the FUP. The plan costs Rs 777.
BSNL Rs 1277 Plan
The Fibro Combo Rs 1277 is now called as ’25GB Plan’ and it offers 25GB data per day with speeds up to 100Mbps and after FUP limit, the speed drops to 2Mbps.
BSNL Rs 3999 Plan
The Fibro Combo ULD 3999 which is now called 50GB plan. It offers 50GB data per day at 100 Mbps speeds and 4 Mbps beyond the FUP limit. Plan costs Rs 3999.
BSNL Rs. 5,999 Plan
The Rs. 5,999 offers 80GB daily data instead of 1250GB data earlier at 100Mbps speeds. However post- FUP limit remains fixed at 6Mbps. BSNL Rs. 9,999 Plan Under this plan users will get 120GB data per day at 100Mbps speed and 8Mbps beyond the FUP limit.
BSNL Rs.1,6999 Plan
The telco has revised Rs. 1,6999 plan to offer 170 GB daily data instead of 3500 GB data
Alongside the data benefits with all the above-mentioned plans, BSNL will also be giving unlimited voice calls but it will be limited to certain serviceable areas. With these revised plans and the daily data benefits BSNL is set to make its foothold strong in the Telecom sector.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
BSNL Rs 777 Plan
The Rs 777 broadband plan which was previously called BSNL Fibro Combo ULD 777 plan will now be called 18GB Plan. The plan now offers 18GB of data per day with speeds up to 50 Mbps and 2 Mbps upon exceeding the FUP. The plan costs Rs 777.
BSNL Rs 1277 Plan
The Fibro Combo Rs 1277 is now called as ’25GB Plan’ and it offers 25GB data per day with speeds up to 100Mbps and after FUP limit, the speed drops to 2Mbps.
BSNL Rs 3999 Plan
The Fibro Combo ULD 3999 which is now called 50GB plan. It offers 50GB data per day at 100 Mbps speeds and 4 Mbps beyond the FUP limit. Plan costs Rs 3999.
BSNL Rs. 5,999 Plan
The Rs. 5,999 offers 80GB daily data instead of 1250GB data earlier at 100Mbps speeds. However post- FUP limit remains fixed at 6Mbps. BSNL Rs. 9,999 Plan Under this plan users will get 120GB data per day at 100Mbps speed and 8Mbps beyond the FUP limit.
BSNL Rs.1,6999 Plan
The telco has revised Rs. 1,6999 plan to offer 170 GB daily data instead of 3500 GB data
Alongside the data benefits with all the above-mentioned plans, BSNL will also be giving unlimited voice calls but it will be limited to certain serviceable areas. With these revised plans and the daily data benefits BSNL is set to make its foothold strong in the Telecom sector.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rose Leslie: I’ve No Idea How Game of Thrones Ends, I Want to Watch It in Real Time
- Backed Myself to Hit a Six After Refusing Single: Karthik
- Gully Ki Awaaz: The Hip-Hop Revolution on the Streets of Mumbai
- TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
- Chennai Resident Finds Bloodied Band-aid in Half-Eaten Food; Swiggy Apologises
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results