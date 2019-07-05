Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan

The home broadband space is all set to get a shakeup with the expected arrival of the Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband service sometime later this year. Current broadband players have been constantly rejigging the tariff plans and offers for existing customers as well as hoping to entice new customers to sign up. Hathway Cable and Datacom have launched an offer called the Lifelong Binge, which hopes to keep broadband subscribers signed on with a rather enticing subscription package.

The Hathway Lifelong Binge offer signs you up for a 50Mbps broadband plan priced at Rs 399 per month and you get to use unlimited data without any fair usage policy (FUP) or data limits. At the time of signing up, the customer will have to pay a Rs 1,999 non-refundable registration charge for the Lifelong Binge offer.

This follows the earlier “Life Set Hai” offer in certain circles in India that also offered a completely unlimited 50Mbps broadband plan for Rs 349 per month. In most cities, Hathway is offering broadband speeds between 5Mbps and 150Mbps to its broadband customers. In Hyderabad, all broadband plans are without any FUP as well.

Over the past few months, we have seen Airtel Broadband, Tata Sky Broadband, BSNL, Spectra, ACT Broadband and Nextra make changes to the tariff packages they offer to consumers, which includes bundling more add-on features and sometimes speed boosts as well. It is expected that the arrival of the Jio GigaFiber broadband will in many ways give the home broadband space in India the much-needed disruption, which could see a further reduction in home broadband package pricing.