Jio GigaFiber Registration Live: Everything You Need to Know

Jio GigaFiber registration has officially begun in India. Reliance Jio announced its next big launch after the JioPhone - called JioGigaFiber - last month at RIL’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company has officially thrown open the window starting August 15, 12 am midnight. Keep in mind that right now Reliance Jio’s GigaFiber service is still a preview offer.The all-in-one service will include access to a router and JioGigaTV. The Jio GigaRouter will provide high-speed internet connectivity with speeds up to 1Gbps, while JioGigaTV set-up-box will give its users access to over 600 channels, thousands of movies, and millions of songs.To register your interest, you can simply visit the company’s website jio.com or download MyJio app. You will be asked to provide details like name, mobile number, address, email account and other details. The registration is free of cost.How to register for Jio GigaFiber broadband1. Go on the official Jio website’s GigaFiber page To register for Jio GigaFiber,2. Enter your address by pressing the Change button. Then click hit the Submit button,3. Now, on the very next page, enter your name and phone number, and hit the Generate OTP button4. At last, enter the OTP and select the type of locality and click on SubmitThe Jio GigaFiber is essentially a Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) broadband service that arrives to the doorstep of the subscriber. The company is offering the FTTH network as an all-in-one solution that combines a host of services including broadband, IPTV, landline, virtual reality gaming, security products, Internet of Things (IoT) and many more.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)