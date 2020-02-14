Jio GigaFiber Tops Netflix Speed Index, Beats Airtel, Vodafone-Backed 'You'

Reliance Jio's GigaFiber broadband service has topped the list of internet service providers in India, according to Netflix's ISP Speed Index for January 2020. The fiber-only operator overtook Mumbai's 7 Star Digital during the month to top the list with average speed of 3.63Mbps, ahead of 7 Star Digital's average speed of 3.62Mbps. Interestingly, as per Netflix's list, Jio is the only operator in the top 10 that saw an increase in the average speed, over what they achieved in December 2019.

Over the coming months, Jio's GigaFiber is expected to considerably improve upon its average network speed, since it only offers fiber networks with a minimum bandwidth of 100Mbps. Spectra, which stands third in the list with 3.5Mbps average speed, is the only other fiber-only operator in Netflix's top 10 ISPs in India for January. Bharti Airtel, which offers its V-Fiber broadband line along with DSL networks as well, only mustered fourth position with 3.48Mbps average speed, ahead of Vodafone-backed You Broadband and ACT Fibernet.

Other operators in the top 10 for January include Syscon Infoway, D-VoiS, One Broadband and Hathway. While One Broadband also saw a marginal dip in its average speed, it still managed to break into the top 10 ranking, owing to other operators declining further. With many of these operators such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and ACT Fibernet offering up to 1Gbps bandwidth, it remains to be seen how the speeds change in the months to come. Jio, as it stands, may gain average speeds the fastest, given that it operates at the fastest minimum speed on offer.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

