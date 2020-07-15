Jio Glass Is The Latest Mixed Reality Gizmo From Reliance Jio: It Is Designed For 3D Classrooms

Reliance Industries Limited has announced that it is working on mixed reality services. This confirmation comes during the Reliance AGM 2020 keynote, along with a demo that shows off the prowess of the latest piece of cool tech from Reliance Jio. As it stands, Jio’s latest technology innovation is called Jio Glass. The company confirms that this is designed for teachers and students to enable 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes through our Jio Mixed Reality cloud in real-time.

“Jio Glass is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience,” says Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries Limited. “With Jio Glass, the traditional way of learning Geography will now be History,” he added. The Jio Glass follows the Jio HoloBoard Mixed Reality Headset which Reliance Jio had demoed at the AGM last year, and is part of the company’s continued focus on technology driven solutions including mixed reality and augmented reality.