Jio Happy New Year 2019 Offer Launched With 100 Percent Cashback: Here Are The Details
Jio Happy New Year 2019 Offer is valid only till January 31, 2019.
Jio Happy New Year 2019 Offer Launched With 100 Percent Cashback: Here Are The Details
Reliance Jio has now rolled out a Jio Happy New Year Offer same as last year. Under the new scheme, Reliance Jio is offering 100 percent cash back on prepaid recharge plan of Rs. 399, the operator said on its official website- jio.com. This is a limited period offer and is valid only till January 31, 2019. Subscribers have to do a minimum recharge of Rs 399, the amount will be credited in MyCoupons section of MyJio. The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users for recharges done between December 28, 2018, to January 31, 2019. The coupons received during this period can be redeemed on or before March 15, 2019.
Last year, it celebrated 2018 by offering the same 100% cashback on Rs 399 prepaid recharge, but back then, the telco provided cashback in the form of Rs 50 vouchers to My Jio application. However, this year, the telco is providing the 100% cashback coupon in the form AJIO voucher.
Reliance Jio crossed 250 million subscribers within 25 months from the commencement of services. The telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) had reported a profit of Rs 681 crore for the September quarter (Q2), a rise of 11.3% on a sequential basis, on the back of Rs 9,240 crore in revenue from its operations.
