Jio Happy New Year Offer: Get JioPhone, 500MB Data/Day, Calls for One Year at Rs 2,020

Reliance Jio has announced its latest Happy New Year offer, in which it is offering a bundled pack of calling, SMS messages, data and infotainment services for a full year. The plan is available in two tiers, which can be availed by customers who already own smartphones, as well as new users. For new users, Reliance Jio is offering a bundled package of a JioPhone, along with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 0.5GB data per day and complementary subscription to Jio apps, for Rs 2,020.

For existing smartphone users, the same pack offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS messages per day, complementary app access and 1.5GB data per day for Rs 2,020. At present, Reliance Jio offers a long term prepaid pack that offers the same benefits at Rs 2,199. With Jio's Happy New Year offer, the same plan is being made available to smartphone users at a discount of Rs 179 from the original offer, making the plan even more accessible to users and bringing the monthly cost down to just Rs 168.

It is important to note that due to ongoing IUC tariff implementation, a fair usage policy (FUP) cap will apply on the unlimited voice call minutes on calls made by Jio users to other operators. Jio's annual plan presently mentions an FUP of 12,000 minutes of calling to other operators for the span of 365 days. Once the minutes are exhausted, users will be charged at 6p per minute, which Jio is reimbursing to its users at the rate of 1GB additional data for every Rs 10 cost incurred.

The Jio Happy New Year plan will be available for purchase for all users, beginning tomorrow, December 24.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited, which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited, that also owns Reliance Jio.

