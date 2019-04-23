Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jio Has Fastest Download Speed in India at 22.2Mbps, Vodafone Tops Upload Speed: TRAI

According to TRAI's monthly report, Reliance Jio has extended its lead in terms of nationwide average download speeds per month, by a massive margin.

IANS

Updated:April 23, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
Jio Has Fastest Download Speed in India at 22.2Mbps, Vodafone Tops Upload Speed: TRAI
Logo of Reliance Jio Digital.
With 22.2 Mbps (megabits per second) average download speed, Reliance Jio topped the 4G download speed chart of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for March. For Jio, its an improvement over 20.9 Mbps achieved in February. Reliance Jio was the fastest 4G operator in 2018 with the highest average download speed all through the year.

The performance of Bharti Airtel dipped marginally in March to 9.3 Mbps from 9.4 Mbps in February, according to the data published by the telecom regulator. Though Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged and operate as Vodafone Idea, the TRAI published their network performance separately. Average 4G download speed on Vodafone network improved marginally to 7 Mbps in March from 6.8 Mbps in February. Idea registered a marginal decline in average download speed from 5.7 Mbps in February to 5.6 Mbps in March.

Vodafone topped the average 4G upload speed chart in March with 6 Mbps, which is same as February. Idea and Airtel network registered slight decline in average 4G upload speed at 5.5 Mbps and 3.6 Mbps, respectively, in March, while Jio witnessed improvement with 4.6 Mbps average upload speed. The average speed is computed on the basis of data collected by the TRAI with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.
| Edited by: ---
