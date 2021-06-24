Jio Highlights Facebook Partnership That's Helping JioMart Grow Steadily via WhatsApp

Reliance Jio has announced that the company is working with Facebook on transforming the JioMart bot on WhatsApp into a full new e-commerce solution. A trial version of the chatbot was rolled out last year in select cities to allow customers to purchase daily essentials and groceries directly from the messaging app. At the 44th Reliance Annual General Meeting (AGM) that took place earlier today, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that the JioMart on WhatsApp would hope to link merchants and customers with upcoming updates. The full-fledged version is said to launch over the next few quarters. The company chairman also highlighted the growth of JioMart as a “strong retail grocery chain," promising the onboarding of one crore merchants to digitise their services. Reliance is further working with Microsoft for its Azure Cloud services. At the AGM, the company says it has operationalised 10MW capacity Jio-Azure Cloud data centres in Jamnagar (Gujarat) and Nagpur (Maharashtra).

Speaking more over the development, the Reliance Chairman said that the company is currently onboarding an initial group of pilot customers, and it would expand operations sooner. More information over collaboration with Facebook and Microsoft are awaited. Meanwhile, Google and Reliance Jio are also working closely on India’s “ultra-affordable" 4G Android smartphone dubbed JioPhone Next and cloud service for 5G adoption. The upcoming smartphone will run on a tailored Android OS version that is primarily designed for first-time internet users in India. The exact specifications remain unclear though it was announced that the device would feature a voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation, and a smart camera with augmented reality filters. Jio confirms that the JioPhone Next arrives in stores on September 10, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

