Jio Introduces HP Smart SIM Laptop Offer With 100GB Data For One Year: All Details

Jio has introduced its new offering with HP in the form of the HP Smart SIM laptop. The new offer called Jio HP Smart SIM laptop gives the buyer 100GB of data usage for free, along with a free Jio connection that gets a validity of 365 days. HP has a select range of Smart LTE laptops that comes with a SIM slot which allows you to get internet connectivity on the go. If you are interested in checking out this appealing offer, here are all the details.

Jio HP Smart SIM Laptop Offer: Free SIM, 100GB Data And More

The HP Smart SIM laptop offer basically applies when you buy the select HP Smart laptops from a Reliance Digital store, Reliance Digital website or Jio Mart. Getting this laptop with a new Jio SIM card showers you with free benefits like 100GB of data available for a period of 365 days or 1 year. The offer is applicable for these HP Smart laptop models:

– HP 14EF1003TU

– HP 14EF1002TU

These HP laptops are listed on the company’s website, so you can head over there to get the full specifications and price of the models.

Also Read: Microsoft Likely To Bring Windows 12 Version For PCs In 2024

How To Buy HP Smart SIM Laptop For Jio Offer

Jio HP Smart SIM Laptop offer is available through both online and offline channels in India. Follow these steps to get the 100GB data offer.

Offline buyers

– Buy the HP Smart SIM laptop from Reliance Digital store

– Ask the store staff to activate a new Jio SIM on the new HP Smart SIM laptop with the FRC 505 offer

– Submit your identification documents to activate the new Jio SIM

– Once activated, insert the Jio SIM into the HP Smart SIM laptop

– Get 4G data speeds on the go

Online buyers

– Buy the HP Smart SIM laptop from Reliable Digital online store

– Take the laptop to a nearest Reliance Digital store with the product invoice within 7 days of buying the laptop

– Ask the store staff to activate a new Jio SIM on the new HP Smart SIM laptop with the FRC 505 offer

– Submit your identification documents to activate the new Jio SIM

– Once activated, insert the Jio SIM into the HP Smart SIM laptop

– Get 4G data speeds on the go

Also Read: Twitter Vs Elon Musk Battle: The Judge Who Gets To Make The Decision

Watch video:Nothing Phone (1) Detailed Review: What’s Cool And What’s Not

After you exhaust the 100GB data usage for the laptop, Jio will throttle the download speed to 64kbps for the remaining validity period. They can always recharge using the data pack to get 4G data speeds on the laptop at anytime.

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.