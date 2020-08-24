Jio IPL Special: Dhan Dhana Dhan Rs 499, Rs 777 Cricket Plans Offer Hotstar VIP for Free

Reliance Jio has introduced two new special plans that are designed specifically for cricket lovers. Under the Jio ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer, Jio’s two new prepaid plans are priced at Rs 499 and Rs 777. Each of the two plans are designed to cater to the upcoming IPL seasons that will entice cricket lovers after the much loved tournament was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Both the plans come with one year of complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, which will offer full streaming of all cricket matches set to be broadcast in the coming weeks.

Coming to the plans, the two new plans are priced at Rs 499 and Rs 777. Under the Rs 499 plan, this prepaid data plan offers 1.5GB of 4G data per day. It is a data-only top-up plan, which will work on top of your active Jio prepaid plan right now. Alongside the data allowance, the Jio Rs 499 prepaid plan offers one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399, and is valid for 56 days. Hence, it can be said that the plan offers a total of 74GB of data for almost two months, at just Rs 100 additional cost over the Hotstar VIP subscription.

The Jio Rs 777 prepaid plan, meanwhile, offers all of Jio’s features to a user. It is valid for 84 days, and is hence operational for three months. Along with the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription that will be valid for one year, the Jio 777 plan will offer a total of 131GB of data, which is more than 1.5GB per day for the 84-day prepaid period. Furthermore, it also offers unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps complimentary.

The two plans will be offered alongside a Rs 401 plan that offers the cricket streaming benefits and 90GB data for one month (along with voice calling), and the Rs 2,599 plan that offers 12 months validity, unlimited calling and 740GB of 4G data for the entire period. All of the four plans under the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer will remain valid alongside four data add-on packs – Rs 612 for 72GB data and 6,000 Jio to non-Jio voice calling on top of existing plan, Rs 1,004 for 200GB data for 120 days (four months), Rs 1,206 for 240GB data for 180 days (six months) and Rs 1,208 for 240GB data for 240 days (eight months).

With all of these plans, Jio aims to offer a holistic cricket watching experience for its customers, in hope that they never run out of data while watching the favourite sport of our country.

Disclaimer:Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.