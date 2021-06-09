Jio is India’s Strongest Brand and World’s Strongest Telco: Brand Finance 2021 Report

Reliance Jio has been ranked as the strongest brand in India for the year 2021, by the Brand Finance 2021 report. The biggest telecom operator of India has ranked at the very top among al the brands in India by virtue of user trust, investor faith and overall business performance, according to the report. The Brand Finance 2021 report also states that not only is Jio the strongest brand of India, but is also the strongest telecom operator brand in the world. The brand, owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited, had finished as the second strongest brand in India according to the 2020 survey, and a dominant past year has seen it now climb to the top.

Reliance Jio has maintained its dominance in India with customer centric operations in the user space, and robust, continuing investor interest. The telecom operator, which is the largest by market share in India, has since diversified into the entire technology space. With Jio Platforms, the company has delved into unprecedented work on technologies by Indian companies – in fields such as AI, services such as JioMeet, JioPages and more, and gaming endeavours too. Jio is now also set to become the first Indian telecom operator to premiere consumer 5G services in the country. The Jio 5G service is slated to be fully developed in India, and built from scratch to cater to India’s needs.

“Jio scores highest in all metrics – consideration, conversion, reputation, recommendation, word of mouth, innovation, customer service and value for money, compared to its telecom competitors in India. The brand has no major weaknesses within the sector, and unlike many telecom brands globally, Jio has shown that it has broken the mould, and enjoys genuine affection from consumers,” said Savio D’Souza, valuation director at Brand Finance.

With continued spectrum additions, as well as actions such as the laying of the world’s largest undersea cable network, have continued to catapult Jio to greater heights not only in India, but around the world. With strategic partners such as Facebook, Google, Qualcomm Ventures and more, Jio is poised at a unique position, as the leading company in India’s technology space.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

