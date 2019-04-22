Jio Launches Interactive Cricket Play Concept With a New Jio Cricket Season Pack Priced at Rs 251

Jio Cricket Play Along is an exciting interactive concept which lets users enjoy a cricket play-along game during cricket matches scheduled for broadcast from March 23, 2019 to May 05, 2019. Jio Cricket Play Along encourages cricket fans to engage with a unique Jio Digital Life experience by playing and winning exciting prizes during the T20 cricket season.Users can engage with Jio Cricket Play Along on their mobile screens while matches are broadcast live on television. The concept is based on the fundamental principle of interactivity to ensure that viewers could not only watch their favourite cricket contest but could also be a part of the same by predicting the outcome of the live match in real-time. The game is available to both Jio and Non-Jio subscribers. Users need to download MyJio application and they are ready to play the game. Players can test their knowledge of cricket while predicting real-time outcomes and accumulate points for every correct prediction.Jio Cricket Play Along game was embraced by cricket lovers across the country in the previous year. Gaurav Kumar, a youth from the carpet crafting town of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, won the grand prize at the Jio Cricket Play Along 2018 which was a 1BHK flat in the fast developing Palava City at Dombivali, Mumbai.This year too Jio Cricket Play Along brings an exciting engaging experience and an opportunity to win big – Khelo Cricket, Jio Cricket! The prizes range from discount vouchers from various brands to a flat in Mumbai. Participants can win several exciting prizes like all-inclusive Thailand trip, Rs 1 lakh worth of IXIGO vouchers, vouchers from Myntra, Lenskart, Peter England, one year free movie tickets on BookMyShow etc.Jio Cricket Season Pack:Jio is offering a Cricket Season special data pack at Rs. 251Cricket Data Pack which is a special pass for all cricket lovers created to cater to the high data consumption of cricket enthusiasts.The pack provides the following benefits to all Jio users:Watch live matches2GB High Speed Data/day for 51 daysData can be used to access all Internet content. It is worth noting that the cost per GB of high-speed data here is Rs. 2.46With this, cricket enthusiasts can seamlessly stream T20 matches, free on JioTV, without interruption and fear of exhausting their daily high-speed quota. Beneficiaries of Jio Cricket Season Pack also get to download exclusive wallpapers and logos of their favourite team (via MyJio App – coupons section).Some lucky winners stand a chance to win1. Merchandise – Team Jerseys, Bats and Caps2. Chance to be on the ground during Match Toss3. Match Tickets4. Meet & Greet with Players(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)