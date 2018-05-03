Jio Launches JioInteract; An AI Based Video Platform For You To Talk To Amitabh Bachchan

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. has announced the launch of the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) based brand engagement platform – JioInteract. The first of many services to be launched on this platform is the Live Video Call that features Indian celebrities. To kick-start, Jio has on-boarded Amitabh Bachchan, who will promote his upcoming comedy-drama film ‘102 Not Out’.With Jio’s base of over 186 million subscribers and another 150 million smartphone users, JioInteract is poised to become the largest platform for movie-promotion and brand engagement. Over the next few weeks, Jio will introduce services such as video call centres, video catalogue, and virtual showrooms to the forefront redefining customer experience.JioInteract’s first service “Live Video Call” will allow all Jio and other smartphone subscribers to make a video call with their favourite superstar, Amitabh Bachchan anytime during the day, starting on 4th May 2018. Users can ask questions related to his upcoming comedy-drama film, 102 Not Out and even book their movie tickets in real-time through the ticketing-partner BookMyShow.Also Watch: Nokia 7 Plus ReviewWatch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | FeatureThis unique and innovative service uses a powerful artificial intelligence-based platform to listen to user questions and respond to them in the most appropriate way. In addition, the platform has a unique auto-learning feature that helps improve the answering accuracy. Leveraging the strength of Jio’s strong mobile video network and its 186Mn+ strong subscriber base along with new technologies like artificial intelligence & machine learning, JioInteract also offers brand engagement solution for businesses.Positioned as VCBaaS (Video Call Bot as a Service), JioInteract with its full-scale multimedia capabilities attempts to democratise Artificial Intelligence & Video Call technologies. Using it, Jio is also tapping developer ecosystem to create innovative applications like virtual showrooms, product demonstrations, ordering cart for e-commerce, etc.