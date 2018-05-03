English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Launches JioInteract; An AI Based Video Platform For You To Talk To Amitabh Bachchan
Using it, Jio is also tapping developer ecosystem to create innovative applications like virtual showrooms, product demonstrations, ordering cart for e-commerce, etc.
(photo for representation, image: News18.com)
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. has announced the launch of the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) based brand engagement platform – JioInteract. The first of many services to be launched on this platform is the Live Video Call that features Indian celebrities. To kick-start, Jio has on-boarded Amitabh Bachchan, who will promote his upcoming comedy-drama film ‘102 Not Out’.
With Jio’s base of over 186 million subscribers and another 150 million smartphone users, JioInteract is poised to become the largest platform for movie-promotion and brand engagement. Over the next few weeks, Jio will introduce services such as video call centres, video catalogue, and virtual showrooms to the forefront redefining customer experience.
JioInteract’s first service “Live Video Call” will allow all Jio and other smartphone subscribers to make a video call with their favourite superstar, Amitabh Bachchan anytime during the day, starting on 4th May 2018. Users can ask questions related to his upcoming comedy-drama film, 102 Not Out and even book their movie tickets in real-time through the ticketing-partner BookMyShow.
Also Watch: Nokia 7 Plus Review
How To Use JioInteract
1. Download MyJio app
2. Click on JioInteract icon inside the MyJio app
3. Start your video call and chat with Amitabh Bachchan
4. Additionally, subscribers can also share their video call experience with their family and friends using the “Share” option
Watch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | Feature
This unique and innovative service uses a powerful artificial intelligence-based platform to listen to user questions and respond to them in the most appropriate way. In addition, the platform has a unique auto-learning feature that helps improve the answering accuracy. Leveraging the strength of Jio’s strong mobile video network and its 186Mn+ strong subscriber base along with new technologies like artificial intelligence & machine learning, JioInteract also offers brand engagement solution for businesses.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
Positioned as VCBaaS (Video Call Bot as a Service), JioInteract with its full-scale multimedia capabilities attempts to democratise Artificial Intelligence & Video Call technologies. Using it, Jio is also tapping developer ecosystem to create innovative applications like virtual showrooms, product demonstrations, ordering cart for e-commerce, etc.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
Also Watch
With Jio’s base of over 186 million subscribers and another 150 million smartphone users, JioInteract is poised to become the largest platform for movie-promotion and brand engagement. Over the next few weeks, Jio will introduce services such as video call centres, video catalogue, and virtual showrooms to the forefront redefining customer experience.
JioInteract’s first service “Live Video Call” will allow all Jio and other smartphone subscribers to make a video call with their favourite superstar, Amitabh Bachchan anytime during the day, starting on 4th May 2018. Users can ask questions related to his upcoming comedy-drama film, 102 Not Out and even book their movie tickets in real-time through the ticketing-partner BookMyShow.
Also Watch: Nokia 7 Plus Review
How To Use JioInteract
1. Download MyJio app
2. Click on JioInteract icon inside the MyJio app
3. Start your video call and chat with Amitabh Bachchan
4. Additionally, subscribers can also share their video call experience with their family and friends using the “Share” option
Watch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | Feature
This unique and innovative service uses a powerful artificial intelligence-based platform to listen to user questions and respond to them in the most appropriate way. In addition, the platform has a unique auto-learning feature that helps improve the answering accuracy. Leveraging the strength of Jio’s strong mobile video network and its 186Mn+ strong subscriber base along with new technologies like artificial intelligence & machine learning, JioInteract also offers brand engagement solution for businesses.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
Positioned as VCBaaS (Video Call Bot as a Service), JioInteract with its full-scale multimedia capabilities attempts to democratise Artificial Intelligence & Video Call technologies. Using it, Jio is also tapping developer ecosystem to create innovative applications like virtual showrooms, product demonstrations, ordering cart for e-commerce, etc.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Siddhartha Sharma
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- National Film Awards: When The Show Must Go On, Despite Boycott By Winners
- IPL 2018: There's Method Behind the Madness of MI Star Suryakumar Yadav
- All-New Mini Countryman Launched in India for Rs 32.90 Lakh
- Breach of Trust, Unfortunate: National Award Winners Express Dissent Over President Not Felicitating All Winners
- Janhvi Kapoor Wore Late Sridevi's Saree to Receive Her Mother's National Award