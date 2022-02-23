Jio Launches New Prepaid Plans With Premium Disney+ Hotstar Subscription In India: Check Price And Other Details

Reliance Jio has added a new set of prepaid plans for its mobile users that come bundled with one-year premium Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The two new plans are priced at Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199 that offer daily data benefits along with other voice calling freebies.

The Premium plan from Disney+ Hotstar allows users to stream their favourite content in 4K resolution, and use it on up to four devices like mobile, laptop, tablet or TV simultaneously. The special plan is exclusively available for Jio prepaid mobile users. Here are all the details of both the prepaid plans announced by Jio this week.

Jio Rs 1,499 Plan With Premium Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

The Rs 1,499 Jio prepaid plan announced also offers complimentary prepaid plan benefits worth Rs 719. Users taking this plan get 2GB data usage per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS/day, and subscription to the Jio suite of applications. You get this plan with a validity of 84 days.

The Rs 1,499 Disney+ Hotstar premium plan is an add-on with this offering and you can stream content for up to 1 year.

Jio Rs 4,199 Plan With Premium Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

The other plan comes with a longer validity, which gives you more data and calling benefits. You get the same Rs 1,499 Premium Disney+ Hotstar plan for one-year. But the prepaid mobile plan benefits multiple, along with a year-long validity. This Jio prepaid plan worth Rs 4,199 gets you 3GB data usage per day, unlimited voice calls, free 100 SMS/day and subscription to Jio apps. The validity period of 365 days is the big catch with this plan for users.

How To Activate Premium Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription After Taking New Jio Prepaid Plans

Now that we have given you the details of the new prepaid plans, it is time to help you understand how to activate the Disney+ Hotstar subscription on your Jio mobile number. Jio will share a unique coupon code on your MyJio account to activate the premium Disney+ Hotstar plan.

Once you get the code, follow these steps to make it work:

- Go to URL https://www.hotstar.com/in/subscribe/promo

- Sign in with your Jio number, enter the OTP received

- Enter the coupon code

- Confirm the coupon code to activate your premium Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

