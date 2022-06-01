Jio Launches Three New Plans For JioFi 4G Wireless Hotspot Users: All Details

Reliance Jio has launched three new plans for 4G wireless hotspot users. The plans come with varying data limits and are priced at Rs 249 onwards for the base plan with 30GB of data.

The three new plans from Jio are targeted at business and enterprise users and all come with one-month validity and lock-in period. The plans do not offer any voice calls or SMS messages, as they are not for mobile users but for users of the 4G wireless dongle. Let us take a look at how much the three plans cost and what each of them offer:

Rs 249 – The new Rs 249 plan for Jio 4G wireless dongle users offers 30GB of data with one-month validity. Rs 299 – The Rs 299 plan for Jio 4G wireles dongle users offers 40GB of data valid for one month. Rs 349- The most expensive plan among the three, it offers 50GB of total data, valid for one month.

With the three plans, Jio users can also avail a free portable device called the JioFi, which is the 4G wireless hotspot dongle. Once users max-out the data limit for any of these plans, the speed goes down to 64kbps.

The new 4G wireless hotspot from Jio comes with a nano-SIM and provides users with up to six hours of internet on one battery cycle. It has a 2,300mAh battery and the speed on offer is 150Mbps and users can connect up to 10 devices with the dongle.

