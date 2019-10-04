Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jio Phone Available For Rs 699 as Limited Festive Offer

Reliance Jio also mentions that it will be offering data benefits worth Rs 700 for customers when they make a recharge on their Jio Phone.

News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
Jio Phone Available For Rs 699 as Limited Festive Offer
Reliance Jio also mentions that it will be offering data benefits worth Rs 700 for customers when they make a recharge on their Jio Phone.

The festive season is here and Reliance Jio has announced a special limited period offer. The company’s 4G LTE-equipped smart feature phone, Jio Phone, will be available for a special discounted price of Rs 699. Available under the ‘Jio Phone Diwali 2019’ the discount offer will be applicable without any special conditions or exchange discounts.

The Jio Phone Diwali 2019 offer will be selling the handset at Rs. 699. Reliance Jio also mentions that it will be offering data benefits worth Rs 700 for customers when they make a recharge on their Jio Phone. The benefits will be provided in the form of extra data worth Rs 99 for seven subsequent recharges. The Jio Phone Diwali 2019 offer will be applicable starting today, October 4

Jio Phone was launched back in 2017 with a price tag of Rs 1,500 back but came with an exchange offer last month that effectively brought the price down to Rs 501. The handset features a 2.4-inch display and is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor with 512MB of RAM. The phone has 4GB of internal storage along with microSD card support (128GB) and includes Wi-Fi connectivity, 2,000mAh battery and runs on KaiOS. Other features include support for 22 Indian languages, an option to mirror content playing on the phone to a television using a proprietary cable as well as support for apps like Facebook, Google Maps, YouTube and more.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

