English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jio Phone May Soon Get WhatsApp Support

According to a recent report, after stopping support for BlackBerry OS and Windows Phone 8, the Facebook-owned messaging platform is focusing to develop the app for this platform, providing an app for JioPhones.

IANS

Updated:March 22, 2018, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jio Phone May Soon Get WhatsApp Support
Jio Phone May Soon Get WhatsApp Support (photo for representation, image: News18.com)
Reliance JioPhones, which run on KaiOS, a Linux-based light mobile Operating System (OS), may soon get WhatsApp. According to Wabetainfo.com, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features early, as of February 2018 KaiOS Technologies have acquired many new partners, including Facebook that also owns the popular messaging platform.

Also Read: Facebook Data Breach: After Germany, Brazil, What Stops India From Summoning Social Media Giant?

"After stopping support for BlackBerry OS and Windows Phone 8, the Facebook-owned messaging platform is focusing to develop the app for this platform, providing an app for JioPhones," the website said late on Wednesday.

Also Read: Facebook Data Breach: Mark Zuckerberg Accepts Mistake; Here's What He Has to Say

"We remember WhatsApp will stop to support Nokia S40 on next December 31, leaving the Symbian platform, but KaiOS will be supported instead," the website added. KaiOS combines the powerful capabilities of a smartphone with the affordability of a basic handset.

Also Read: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scam Could Push Google, Twitter And Others to Tighten Data Sharing

"The highly-coveted social media app has made its way to KaiOS-powered feature phones. This partnership supports access to Facebook via a native KaiOS app, thus allowing more users to connect with their friends and families," KaiOS wrote in a blog post last month.

The OS originates from the Firefox OS open-source project started in 2011 and has continued independently from Mozilla since 2016. KaiOS was first launched publicly in the US market in 2017. The mobile OS supports 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS and is compatible with chipsets from major manufacturers.

(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)

WATCH VIDEO: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?




Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Recommended For You