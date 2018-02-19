English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JioPhone Now Available on Amazon.in
JioPhone is available at a refundable security deposit of Rs 1500 for three years.
JioPhone Now Available on Amazon.in (Image: Reliance Jio)
Amazon India has announced the arrival of the new JioPhone. The affordable JioPhone is available at a refundable security deposit of Rs 1500 for three years. Equipped with latest technology, JioPhone comes with a lot of interesting features. It supports 22 Indian languages and has its own Voice Assistant – HelloJio. It can also be connected to any TV, not just a smart TV, so that all JioPhone users can enjoy viewing on the big screen of their existing television set.
Also read: Twitter Will Stop Supporting Its Mac Desktop App
JioPhone is also equipped with JioApps, one can enjoy 2 crore songs with JioMusic, 6000+ movies with JioCinema, 525 channels with JioTV, Breaking news in own language with JioXpressNews, and many more. Recently, Facebook app has also been introduced for JioPhone users. JioPhone is truly India Ka Intelligent smartphone. JioPhone users can enjoy free voice calls and unlimited data (1GB at high speed) for 28 days at a price of only Rs 49.
Also read: Virgin, Maharashtra in Pact to Build Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop
Customers opting to pay via Amazon Pay balance will get a cashback of Rs 50. Additionally, customers opting for a mobile recharge using Amazon Pay balance get a flat 50% cash back up to Rs 50. Both these offers will be valid until Feb 28, 2018.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited).
Also Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
Also read: Twitter Will Stop Supporting Its Mac Desktop App
JioPhone is also equipped with JioApps, one can enjoy 2 crore songs with JioMusic, 6000+ movies with JioCinema, 525 channels with JioTV, Breaking news in own language with JioXpressNews, and many more. Recently, Facebook app has also been introduced for JioPhone users. JioPhone is truly India Ka Intelligent smartphone. JioPhone users can enjoy free voice calls and unlimited data (1GB at high speed) for 28 days at a price of only Rs 49.
Also read: Virgin, Maharashtra in Pact to Build Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop
Customers opting to pay via Amazon Pay balance will get a cashback of Rs 50. Additionally, customers opting for a mobile recharge using Amazon Pay balance get a flat 50% cash back up to Rs 50. Both these offers will be valid until Feb 28, 2018.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited).
Also Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child