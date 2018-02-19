English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JioPhone Now Available on Amazon.in

JioPhone is available at a refundable security deposit of Rs 1500 for three years.

News18 Tech

Updated:February 19, 2018, 12:11 PM IST
JioPhone Now Available on Amazon.in (Image: Reliance Jio)
Amazon India has announced the arrival of the new JioPhone. The affordable JioPhone is available at a refundable security deposit of Rs 1500 for three years. Equipped with latest technology, JioPhone comes with a lot of interesting features. It supports 22 Indian languages and has its own Voice Assistant – HelloJio. It can also be connected to any TV, not just a smart TV, so that all JioPhone users can enjoy viewing on the big screen of their existing television set.

Also read: Twitter Will Stop Supporting Its Mac Desktop App

JioPhone is also equipped with JioApps, one can enjoy 2 crore songs with JioMusic, 6000+ movies with JioCinema, 525 channels with JioTV, Breaking news in own language with JioXpressNews, and many more. Recently, Facebook app has also been introduced for JioPhone users. JioPhone is truly India Ka Intelligent smartphone. JioPhone users can enjoy free voice calls and unlimited data (1GB at high speed) for 28 days at a price of only Rs 49.

Also read: Virgin, Maharashtra in Pact to Build Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop

Customers opting to pay via Amazon Pay balance will get a cashback of Rs 50. Additionally, customers opting for a mobile recharge using Amazon Pay balance get a flat 50% cash back up to Rs 50. Both these offers will be valid until Feb 28, 2018.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited).

Also Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999


