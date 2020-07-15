Jio Platforms Key Announcements: Google-Jio's Affordable Smartphone, Jio 5G India's 1st 5G Network and More

Jul 15, 2020 3:41 pm (IST)

With that, it's a wrap from RIL's 2020 AGM. The key announcements were:

1. Jio 5G – India's first 5G network;

2. Google's investment for a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms;

3. Google-Jio joint venture to develop an Android-based platform for an affordable 5G phone;

4. Expansion of JioMeet for edu-tech and healthcare technology applications;

5. Expansion of JioMart into more cities, use of WhatsApp as platform;

6. JioGlass as an affordable mixed reality headset for various commercial applications.

