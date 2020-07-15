 Jio Platforms Key Announcements: Google Jio's Affordable Smartphone, Jio 5G India's 1st 5G Network and More - News18

Jio Platforms Key Announcements: Google-Jio's Affordable Smartphone, Jio 5G India's 1st 5G Network and More

News18.com | July 15, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to host its first ever virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM), in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. At RIL AGM 2020, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of RIL, is set to make key announcements that highlight the performance of the overall RIL family over the past one year, which has been a topsy-turvy year for all businesses. Despite the circumstances, RIL has showed its commitment to all stakeholders by exceeding its business targets even in a difficult year – the oil-telecom-retail major has met its goal of becoming net debt-free way ahead of schedule, which had set a target of March 31, 2021.

Jul 15, 2020 3:41 pm (IST)

With that, it's a wrap from RIL's 2020 AGM. The key announcements were:

1. Jio 5G – India's first 5G network;
2. Google's investment for a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms;
3. Google-Jio joint venture to develop an Android-based platform for an affordable 5G phone;
4. Expansion of JioMeet for edu-tech and healthcare technology applications;
5. Expansion of JioMart into more cities, use of WhatsApp as platform;
6. JioGlass as an affordable mixed reality headset for various commercial applications.

That's it from us. For more extensive coverage, head to News18.com. Have a good day.

Jul 15, 2020 3:11 pm (IST)

INDIA'S 1ST 5G NETWORKReliance Jio Announces Home-Grown 5G Solution, To Arrive in 2021

Jul 15, 2020 3:09 pm (IST)

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPGoogle Is Investing Rs 33,737 Crore in Jio Platforms: Everything You Need To Know

Jul 15, 2020 3:05 pm (IST)

JioMart to be a central enabler of a new generation of Reliance Retail businesses. "JioMart's rollout is being accelerated at a rapid rate," says Mukesh Ambani. In the near future, JioMart to include electronics as well.

Jul 15, 2020 2:57 pm (IST)

"As India is standing at the doorsteps of the 5G era, we should accelerate the migration of 350 million Indians, who currently use a 2G feature phone, to an affordable smart phone," says Mukesh Ambani.

Jul 15, 2020 2:54 pm (IST)

BREAKING | Google and Jio to collaboratively build a high quality, low cost 4G smartphone. "Jio is determined to make India 2G-mukt," says Ambani.

Jul 15, 2020 2:53 pm (IST)

WhatsApp and JioMart will be working closely to enable grocery services from nearby kirana stores: Mukesh Ambani.

Jul 15, 2020 2:50 pm (IST)

Mukesh Ambani underlines Jio's commitment to its existing partnership with Microsoft in terms of working on Microsoft's Azure Cloud services.

Jul 15, 2020 2:47 pm (IST)

JioMart's first order will give users a complimentary Covid-19 care kit with first orders.

Jul 15, 2020 2:45 pm (IST)

Isha Ambani now highlights JioMart as a highly powerful tool to empower offline kirana stores, in partnership with Reliance's strong retail network. Speaks about how its beta pilot programme in 200 cities has received a massively positive feedback. Speaks about converting traditional kirana stores into online grocery outlets within 40 minutes.

Jul 15, 2020 2:42 pm (IST)

Jio illustrates autonomous vehicles, connected drones for agriculture, mixed reality applications in manufacturing, active connected medical technologies, and super-fast internet connectivity to consumers as the salient features of Jio 5G.

Jul 15, 2020 2:40 pm (IST)

Jio Healthcare is also a part of JioMeet's offerings. Jio Health Hub will enable video doctor consultations, to offer a holistic healthcare technology platform that is fully made and designed in India.

Jul 15, 2020 2:38 pm (IST)

With JioMeet and Jio Glass, Jio Platforms is bringing forth an immersive online education platform, with online collaboration and mixed reality visuals. JioMeet is being developed as a highly specialised edu-tech platform, to set a new precedent in India's online education ecosystem. Isha Ambani demonstrates collaborative digital education, and highlights teacher empowerment as a key aspect that JioMeet will enable.

Jul 15, 2020 2:34 pm (IST)

BREAKING | Jio unveils JioGlass – weighs only 75g, offers best in class, immersive mixed reality services. Remains connected by a single cable, and already has 25 apps to allow augmented reality video meetings and more. Demoes holographic 3D video conferencing as one of its features.

Jul 15, 2020 2:31 pm (IST)

BIG | Jio 5G services will pave the way for how India uses the internet. Key points:

1. Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch
2. The made-in-India technology can be deployed and launched in a years’ time once spectrum is available.
3. Jio can easily upgrade its 4G network to 5G , since it is all-IP network architecture
4. Once it is proven in India, Jio Platforms would be well positioned to be an exporter of 5G solutions to other telecom operators globally, as a complete managed service.

Jul 15, 2020 2:28 pm (IST)

Jio Platforms will use its strategic partnership to work on cutting edge technologies, underlined by the precedent-setting Jio 5G.

Jul 15, 2020 2:26 pm (IST)

Jio 5G will set precedent for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and all of its services are entirely made in India. "The time has come for services made in India to fully go global," says Ambani.

Jul 15, 2020 2:24 pm (IST)

BREAKING | Jio unveils 5G roadmap, has developed fully India-developed 5G solutions that are fully world class in nature. Jio 5G will premiere for consumers in 2021, and will be sourced to other nations as well.

Jul 15, 2020 2:22 pm (IST)

Jio's mobile broadband has already provided over 500 crore GB of data to all Indians.

Jul 15, 2020 2:20 pm (IST)

Google will invest Rs33,737 crore for a 7.8% stake in Jio Platforms Limited. This is not just a financial but a strategic investment by the Internet giant. Thus, JPL has now four strategic partners Facebook, Intel, Qualcomm and Google. It has also six most admired technology and financial investors and three sovereign funds, taking the total tally of investors to 14. Total funds raised is Rs1,52,056 crore. The four strategic partners besides bringing in cash are also going to play a strategic role in shaping the future of Jio.

Jul 15, 2020 2:18 pm (IST)

Jio Platforms has noted four strategic partners that will share Jio's vision and help progress technologies. The partners include Facebook, Intel, Qualcomm and Google.

Jul 15, 2020 2:16 pm (IST)

BREAKING | Google invests Rs 33,737 crore for 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms, to join Jio as a strategic partner.

Jul 15, 2020 2:13 pm (IST)

RIL welcomes Facebook as Jio Platforms' prime partners, alongside Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures.

Jul 15, 2020 2:09 pm (IST)

JioMeet has already been downloaded by over 5 million users, India's first and only cloud-based video conferencing service: Mukesh Ambani.

Jul 15, 2020 2:07 pm (IST)

Mr. Ambani begins his formal address to all RIL Group shareholders at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited, by highlighting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on all fronts. Underlines the impact of JioMeet.

Jul 15, 2020 2:03 pm (IST)

The RIL AGM 2020 is now underway, with chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani addressing the keynote. Follow all details here.

Jul 15, 2020 1:48 pm (IST)

JioMeet, on which today's AGM is being hosted alongside other platforms, is fast growing as one of India's very best video conferencing services. With VC services playing key roles in our lives right now, here's a low-down on how you can make the most of JioMeet to host and schedule conferences.

Jio Platforms has played a pivotal role in achieving this target. The company's technology and telecom platform is one of the biggest entities in India's technology sphere, and is leading the nation's goal of technology adoption and digital transformation. Jio Platforms has attracted an incredible series of investments – with 13 investments in less than three months from companies and investment firms such as Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Partners, PIF, Intel Capital and more. The company has attracted a total investment of Rs 1,18,318.45 crore by selling 25.24 percent of its stake to these investors, hence showing its versatility and business power.

Reliance Jio began by transforming India's mobile telephony landscape, bringing incredibly affordable 4G data plans along with complimentary calling, messaging and entertainment content offers. It single-handedly shaped the mobile telecom industry into what it is today, with strong offerings that significantly brought down the amount of money that users paid previously for data. It then expanded its services into a wide range of areas, with JioFiber offering high speed fiber broadband services pan-India at speeds of up to 1Gbps and highly competitive prices. JioFiber also brought DTH TV subscriptions to people's homes, and its robust partnership content offerings further showed its customer-first commitment.

Going forward, it will be exciting to see the road ahead for Jio Platforms, and its plans to further shake up India's technology industry.

News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

