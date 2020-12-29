Jio Platforms, MediaTek Launch 'Gaming Masters' Tournament With Rs 12.5 Lakh Prize Pool

Jio Platforms, the technology subsidiary of telecom giant Reliance Jio, in association with MediaTek, has announced the launch of ‘Gaming Masters’, an online esports tournament featuring Garena Free Fire and other related titles. Registrations for the tournament began today, December 29, and will continue until January 9, 2021. The tournament is geared towards feeding the gaming appetite of India’s steadily growing ecosystem of competitive gamers, and the entire tournament will feature a total prize pool of Rs 12.5 lakh.

The Gaming Masters tournament will be one of the biggest esports tournaments in the country so far, and feature multiple stages and rounds that will continue for 70 days. The tournament will officially begin from January 13, 2021, and continue until its final rounds that will conclude on March 7. As an added bonus over and above the prize pool, the entire esports tournament will be streamed live on YouTube and JioTV HD Esports – a channel dedicated to supporting India’s steadily growing gaming ecosystem.

The main focus of the tournament will be on Garena Free Fire – one of the most popular games in the world, and has a sizeable following in the country. The tournament is being supported by MediaTek – one of the world’s largest chipset manufacturers. MediaTek’s latest crop of chipsets offer impressive gaming prowess, and along with 5G connectivity and background services optimisation, make for ideal chipsets in the esports arena.

The Jio Platforms Gaming Masters tournament comes after Jio’s first attempt at boosting India’s esports ecosystem with the first tournament – India ka Gaming Champion. Tournaments such as the upcoming Gaming Masters will be key to India developing and nurturing its massive array of online gamers who play on their mobile phones, and provide impetus for more individuals to follow their passion of a career in gaming.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.