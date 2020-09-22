Jio PostPaid Plus New Plans From Rs 399 With Free Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar

Reliance Jio is aiming to revolutionise the postpaid mobile phone users segment with its latest offering, JioPostpaid Plus. The latest range of bundled postpaid mobile plans from Jio aim to offer the best of every world, including well priced plans, international calling and roaming benefits, an exhaustive portfolio of entertainment services including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, family bundled plans, and for international travellers in the post-Covid world, in-flight connectivity as well for the very first time in the Indian airspace.

At the moment, JioPostpaid Plus has five tariff plans that have been announced. The most affordable of the new postpaid plans is Rs 399, which offers unlimited voice calls and SMS messages, 75GB data per billing cycle, rollover of unused data of up to 200GB, and complimentary subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. Alongside these, users will also get access to JioSaavn, JioCinema and JioTV. The second plan is priced at Rs 599 and offers the same entertainment, calling and SMS perks. However, it offers 100GB in one billing cycle, and will get you one additional SIM card under the JioPostpaid Plus family plan.

The other three plans are priced at Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 respectively. The Rs 799 plan offers 150GB data per cycle and two additional SIM cards under Family Plan, over and above all the perks of the Rs 599 plan. Both the Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 plans offer 500GB data rollover, and offer 200GB and 300GB monthly data, respectively.

Speaking at the launch of the JioPostpaid Plus service, Akash Ambani, director at Reliance Jio, said, "JioPostpaid Plus has been intricately designed keeping in mind the needs of every postpaid customer. It accounts the need for dependable and high-quality connectivity, limitless premium entertainment, seamless and affordable international roaming, cutting-edge innovative features and most importantly the customer experience. We have tried to design a gold standard service experience and we hope that every postpaid user in India will make full use of it."

JioPostpaid Plus users will get Wi-Fi calling across India and also when travelling abroad. For Indians with JioPostpaid Plus connection visiting USA and UAE, there will be no additional international roaming charges being implemented. Furthermore, with Wi-Fi Calling, international calls will be as inexpensive as Re 1. Jio has also announced that JioPostpaid Plus users will be among the first Indians to get in-flight Wi-Fi on international routes.

Potential Jio prepaid customers, as well as postpaid customers from other operators, can also avail for easy at-home delivery of connection and no-downtime number porting facilities to switch to the JioPostpaid Plus plans.

