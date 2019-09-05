Jio Postpaid Plus With Jio Fiber Broadband: Priority Service, Family Plans And More

The much-awaited Jio Fiber home broadband services will commercially roll out today, with subscription prices starting Rs 700 per month. At the 42nd Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) last month, the company had confirmed that there will be a lot of bundled services and value additions that the Jio Fiber subscription will offer. One of these is the Jio Postpaid Plus offer, for the mobile services as well. The Jio Fiber broadband users will be eligible for the Jio Postpaid Plus offer, depending on which subscription plan they sign up for. This will entitle them to ‘platinum grade service and product experience’. What this means is that if you wish to buy a new Jio mobile connection or switch your existing mobile connection to Jio, you will get priority service at your doorstep to set-up your SIM card and activate the connection.

Secondly, Reliance Jio will offer family plans that will let you share a single data plan and have a single bill for multiple Jio mobile connections at home. Reliance Jio will also offer reduced calling rates for ISD calls, something that will also be a fixture of the Jio Home Phone wireline service which will be bundled with the Jio Fiber broadband connections.

Reliance also confirms that there will be offers on phone upgrades for Jio users—those specific details will be announced in due course of time.

The Jio Fiber tariff packages will start at Rs 700 per month, with speeds ranging between 100Mbps and 1Gbps depending on the tariff plans. Reliance confirms that they intend to reach 20 million residences when the service rolls out. Along with the Jio Fiber service, the Jio Home Phone service will be bundled as well. The local and STD voice calls from this wireline phone, will be absolutely free. The international calling tariffs will also be as much as 1/10th of the prevailing rates. In the wired and home broadband space, Reliance Jio is competing with the likes of Airtel Broadband, Spectra, ACT Broadband, BSNL Broadband, Nextra and Tata Sky Broadband. In the mobile space, Reliance Jio is in a constant battle with Airtel and Vodafone-Idea to sign up new users and retain existing users.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

