Jio Puts Xiaomi Redmi K50i Through 5G Test Ahead Of 20 July Launch

Xiaomi Redmi K50i smartphone is launching in India next week, and the company is already putting it through rigorous network testing to show us true 5G capability. The testing was done in partnership with Reliance Jio and the company claims the extensive delivered positive results.

“Xiaomi Redmi K50i will be the first Redmi device to come equipped with 12 5G bands – n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28a, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78. The trial also assessed the interoperability between Redmi India’s latest technology and Reliance Jio’s 5G network, delivering commendable results, the company highlighted in its statement.

Also Read: Uber Will Now Show Drivers Your Trip Destination To Reduce Cancellations

India’s 5G spectrum auctions are slated for July 26, after which Jio, Airtel and Vi will offer their 5G services to the customer’s in the near future. The market is already flooded with many 5G-centric smartphones, but their future-proofing is uncertain. Which is why Redmi K50i 5G supporting these many 5G bands gives it a clear advantage over the existing models in the market.

Xiaomi basically ran the 5G trials in an out-of-lab setup where the Redmi K50i 5G was tested on the 5G trial network of Jio for 4K streaming and cloud gaming situations, where you need high data speeds as well as low latency.

Also Read: Muralikrishnan B Promoted As New Xiaomi India President, Replaces Manu Kumar Jain

And the company got its desired results from the tests, setting up the excitement for the launch of the Redmi K50i 5G smartphone in India next week.

Watch video:Nothing Phone (1) Detailed Review: What’s Cool And What’s Not

As far as the features are concerned, Redmi K50i 5G is expected to feature a 144Hz display and powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. This will be the first Redmi K series smartphone in the country after a gap of few years. Redmi K50i 5G is expected to compete with a host of premium mid-range smartphones in the country.

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.