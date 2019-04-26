Jio Realme Youth Offer: Free 3GB Data, Unlimited Talk Time and More For Rs 299

Realme recently launched the new Realme 3 Pro in India and the company has now partnered with Reliance Jio for some special offers. The Jio Realme Youth Offer offers all Realme users (Including Realme 3 Pro) 3GB of data per day as well as access to Jio services and unlimited talk time for Rs 299.Here are all the benefits that Jio is offering under the new plan1.Cashback value per recharge : 100/-No of vouchers: 18Total cashback: 1800/-2. Coupon benefits :Ferns and Petals :Rs 150/- off on Rs 750/-Bookmyshow :50 percent off on tickets for 2 (up to Rs 100)Cleatrip: Cashback benefits worth Rs 3250The offer is valid for Realme device purchased on or between 12th March 2019 and 7th June 2019 and activated on Jio network for the first time on or after 12th March 2019. The discount coupons shall be applied by subscribers on outer before 31st December 2020.The Realme 3 Pro offers a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a dewdrop notch. It has a Snapdragon 710 SoC and an Adreno 616 GPU. It houses a 4,045mAh battery and runs Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.There are three variants of Realme 3 Pro -- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Realme 3 Pro has a 16-MP primary sensor with a 5-MP secondary sensor as part of the dual rear camera setup. It supports expandable storage via a microSD card (up to 256GB). It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and uses a Micro-USB port for charging. It ships with a 20W VOOC 3.0 charger in the box.The smartphone will be available on Flipkart and Realme's own online store from April 29 for Rs 13,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage), and Rs 16,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage).