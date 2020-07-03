Jio Takes on Zoom, Google, Microsoft with Simple, Intuitive Video Conferencing Tool

Reliance Jio yesterday opened its video conferencing platform, JioMeet, for all users in India. The homegrown service was so far on a trial phase, and required invitation codes to work. Now, with the service being opened up for everyone, JioMeet will be directly rivalling services such as Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Skype. This brings it head to head with all of these services in terms of the features on offer, which incidentally is right up there with global offerings.

To match the features on offer by Zoom, Google Meet, Skype and others, JioMeet will allow video conferencing with up to 100 participants. Given that JioMeet is available for free, this certainly beats the likes of Zoom and Google Meet, which allows lesser participants in their free versions. JioMeet also allows users to schedule meetings prior to a conference, which would therefore allow companies to set up pre-scheduled conference meets online. It further includes the option for participants to share screens, therefore allowing live sharing of content across computers. JioMeet will further allow participants to instantly join calls directly from their web browsers.

Additionally, JioMeet promises encryption and security for every video conference, therefore enabling complete privacy and data protection for its users. JioMeet is now available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Windows, macOS and also as a web service. JioMeet can also be integrated into enterprise suites that employ Outlook, so that organisations can directly collaborate via video calls on Outlook itself.

With video conferencing becoming a key tool in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, JioMeet will play a key role in streamlining heavy conferencing needs. JioMeet also fills the gap of an Indian video conferencing solution, which the government of India had called for after various security issues were highlighted with a number of global video conferencing service providers.

Reliance Jio took the Indian telecom market by storm, drastically reducing data and telephony costs by offering Indian citizen 4G data and unlimited calling at incomparable prices. Jio then followed this up with robust network coverage and excellent customer support, to give users a truly global network experience. Since entering the telecom space, Reliance Jio has also expanded as a technology platform that is today leading India's digital revolution for the next billion. Jio's promise of affordable services at the frontline of technology, in line with leading global innovators, is what makes it poised for playing a pivotal role in India's technology saga.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.