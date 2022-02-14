Jio To Invest $200 million In Glance; JioPhone Next Smartphone Users Will Get A ‘New’ LockScreen: Details

Popular lockscreen platform Glance announced that it will be raising $200 million from Jio Platforms Limited in its Series D round of funding. Along with this proposed investment, Glance has also entered into a business partnership with Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

The new Glance ‘lock screen platform’ will be now available on the JioPhone Next smartphone. Glance will be integrated into the Pragati OS, which has been co-developed by Jio Platforms and Google, to bring live content on Lock Screen for Jio users.

Glance is a popular platform that uses AI to provide personalised content on your lockscreen in regional languages. The Glance platform comes pre-installed with phones and aims to attract the user’s attention even when the phone is locked with customised content.

The deal is also expected to lead to further strategic collaborations between Glance, Reliance Retail and Jio across devices, commerce, content and gaming ecosystem. Glance is also backed by technology giant Google and Silicon Valley-based venture fund Mithril Capital.

“Glance has grown at a phenomenal pace over the past two years and has given users a truly unique solution by unlocking the power of the lock screen for experiencing the internet, live content, creator driven entertainment commerce and gaming. With the help of this investment, Glance expects to launch in several key markets globally as well as extend the experience to millions of Jio users, further reinforcing our commitment to provide the most advanced and next-level tech and digital ecosystem for consumers in India and beyond,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Jio Platforms.

“The proposed investment by Jio is aimed at accelerating Glance’s launch in several key international markets outside of Asia such as the USA, Brazil, Mexico and Russia. The company is aiming to create the world’s largest live content and commerce ecosystem on the lock screen and will use the funds raised to expand globally,” as per a statement to the media.

Glance’s lock screen platform is claimed to be present on more than 400 million devices across markets in Asia.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

