Jio True 5G Now Available In Over 90 Cities In India: Full List

Jio True 5G services in India are now available over 90 cities as the telecom provider extended its next-gen network in cities like Guwahati, Mangalore and Warangal on Tuesday. In addition to this, Jio 5G is also providing its true 5G-powered free Wi-Fi for all devotees in Maa Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati. Jio subscribers in these cities can now register internet for the Jio Welcome Offer and get speeds up to 1Gbps+ on their compatible mobile devices.

With the launch in new cities this week, Jio True 5G is now catering to 93 cities in the country, that too in just a few months after its launch was announced last year. It is already available in states like Delhi-NCR, Kerala, Karnataka, UP, and more.

Jio True 5G Launch Cities In India: Full List

- Delhi

- Mumbai

- Varanasi

- Kolkata

- Nathdwara

- Chennai

- Bengaluru

- Hyderabad

- Gurugram

- Noida

- Ghaziabad

- Faridabad

- Pune

- 33-districts of Gujarat

- Kochi

- Guruvayur temple

- Tirumala

- Vijayawada

- Vishakhapatnam

- Guntur

- Lucknow

- Trivandrum

- Mysuru

- Nashik

- Aurangabad

- Chandigarh

- Mohali

- Panchkula

- Zirakpur

- Kharar

- Derabassi

- Bhopal

- Indore

- Bhubaneshwar

- Cuttack

- Jabalpur

- Gwalior

- Ludhiana

- Siliguri

- Jaipur

- Jodhpur

- Udaipur

- Agra

- Kanpur

- Meerut

- Prayagraj

- Tirupati

- Nellore

- Kozhikode

- Thrissur

- Nagpur

- Ahmednagar

- Guwahati

- Hubli-Dharwad

- Mangalore

- Belgaum

- Chertala

- Warangal

- Karimnagar

- Solapur

Jio is targeting nationwide 5G roll out by December 2023 and till then users can enjoy high-speed data connectivity on their phones using their existing 4G data plans. Jio is offering its 5G network via standalone architecture which means you get better latency and faster speeds even when sitting inside the house or office.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest Tech News here