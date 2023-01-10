CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Pathaan#Budget2023
Home » News » Tech » Jio True 5G Now Available In Over 90 Cities In India: Full List
1-MIN READ

Jio True 5G Now Available In Over 90 Cities In India: Full List

By: Tech Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 17:29 IST

Delhi, India

Jio’s 5G network will have zero dependency on its 4G network.

Jio’s 5G network will have zero dependency on its 4G network.

Jio is now expanding its 5G services to more parts of the country and is well on track to offer 5G in all corners by end of 2023.

Jio True 5G services in India are now available over 90 cities as the telecom provider extended its next-gen network in cities like Guwahati, Mangalore and Warangal on Tuesday. In addition to this, Jio 5G is also providing its true 5G-powered free Wi-Fi for all devotees in Maa Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati. Jio subscribers in these cities can now register internet for the Jio Welcome Offer and get speeds up to 1Gbps+ on their compatible mobile devices.

With the launch in new cities this week, Jio True 5G is now catering to 93 cities in the country, that too in just a few months after its launch was announced last year. It is already available in states like Delhi-NCR, Kerala, Karnataka, UP, and more.

Jio True 5G Launch Cities In India: Full List

- Delhi

RELATED NEWS

- Mumbai

- Varanasi

- Kolkata

- Nathdwara

- Chennai

- Bengaluru

- Hyderabad

- Gurugram

- Noida

- Ghaziabad

- Faridabad

- Pune

- 33-districts of Gujarat

- Kochi

- Guruvayur temple

- Tirumala

- Vijayawada

- Vishakhapatnam

- Guntur

- Lucknow

- Trivandrum

- Mysuru

- Nashik

- Aurangabad

- Chandigarh

- Mohali

- Panchkula

- Zirakpur

- Kharar

- Derabassi

- Bhopal

- Indore

- Bhubaneshwar

- Cuttack

- Jabalpur

- Gwalior

- Ludhiana

- Siliguri

- Jaipur

- Jodhpur

- Udaipur

- Agra

- Kanpur

- Meerut

- Prayagraj

- Tirupati

- Nellore

- Kozhikode

- Thrissur

- Nagpur

- Ahmednagar

- Guwahati

- Hubli-Dharwad

- Mangalore

- Belgaum

- Chertala

- Warangal

- Karimnagar

- Solapur

Jio is targeting nationwide 5G roll out by December 2023 and till then users can enjoy high-speed data connectivity on their phones using their existing 4G data plans. Jio is offering its 5G network via standalone architecture which means you get better latency and faster speeds even when sitting inside the house or office.

Disclaimer:Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author
Tech Desk
Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More
Tags:
  1. jio 5g
first published:January 10, 2023, 17:29 IST
last updated:January 10, 2023, 17:29 IST
Read More