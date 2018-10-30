English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Unlock The Speed Offer: Get Instant cashback of Rs 5,400 on OnePlus 6T
With its upcoming flagship device, OnePlus 6T, the brand will bring to cutomers a never-before Jio-OnePlus 6T Unlock The Speed Offer designed to deliver disproportionate value to all OnePlus 6T and Jio users.
OnePlus 6T
OnePlus has announced that it is associating with Jio, the world’s largest mobile data network, to bring an enhanced high-speed data experience and customer friendly offer to OnePlus and Jio users. With its upcoming flagship device, OnePlus 6T, the brand will bring to cutomers Jio-OnePlus 6T Unlock The Speed Offer designed to deliver disproportionate value to all OnePlus 6T and Jio users.
The OnePlus 6T is set to launch at the KDJW Stadium, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi at 8:30 pm on 30 November. The OnePlus 6T is set to go on sale starting 2nd November, 2018 across all online and offline channels.
The Jio-OnePlus 6T Unlock The Speed Offer:
Under this offer customers will get an instant cashback of Rs 5,400 on the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299. Those availing the offer will get the cashback in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs 150 each in the MyJio app. Customers can redeem these vouchers on subsequent recharges of Rs 299 thereby availing the benefits of the plan at an effective price of Rs 149 only. The plan will entitle them to 3GB 4G data per day for a period of 28 days with unlimited voice calls, SMS and access to Jio’s premium applications. Effectively, the offer will bring a total of 3TB of 4G data to the users over 36 recharges.
Availability of Jio-OnePlus 6T Unlock The Speed offer and OnePlus 6T devices:
The Jio Unlock The Speed Offer is available for both existing and new Jio subscribers who purchase the OnePlus 6T. Customers can avail the offer with the first Rs 299 prepaid recharge at www.jio.com, Reliance Digital stores, MyJio Stores, Jio retailers and the MyJio app. The cashback vouchers can be redeemed for subsequent recharges of Rs 299 performed only through the MyJio app.
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
