Jio Vivo Cricket Offer: Benefits Worth Rs 10,000 on Vivo V15 And V15 Pro

Jio has come out with an amazing deal for its subscribers in partnership with Chinese smartphone maker Vivo to extend the benefit of up to Rs 10,000 and 3.3TB of data to those who will buy V15 and V15 Pro smartphones in this IPL 2019 season. Out of the benefits worth Rs 10,000, Rs 6,000 will be credited in the form of recharge cashback. The remaining can be availed from partners like Paytm, Myntra, and Cleartrip among others in the form of coupons.The buyers will be able to avail around 60 percent of the benefits under the "Jio Vivo Cricket Offer" and will be offered to the buyers in the form of cashback on the Rs 299 prepaid recharge. Jio explained that the consumers will get Rs 150 each for 40 recharge cycles on the Rs. 299 prepaid plan, which accounts for Rs 6,000.Coupon benefits : Total benefits worth Rs. 4000Paytm : Rs. 1000 cashback on minimum Rs. 3000 flight booking till 30th April 2019.Behrouz Biriyani : Rs. 100 off on minimum order of Rs. 349 till 30th May 2019Faasos : Rs. 100 off on minimum order of Rs. 299 till 30th May 2019Myntra : Rs .150 off on minimum order of Rs. 600 till 30th May 2019Firstcry.com : 500 off on minimum order of Rs 1500Zoomcar : Maximum discount of Rs 1200 or 20% whichever is lower, Gift Voucher is valid till May 31st 2019Cleartrip : Rs. 750 cashback into Cleartrip wallet on a minimum booking amount of Rs. 5000 or above for domestic hotel booking and Rs. 1000 wallet cashback on International Hotels worth Rs. 15,000 or more.The V15 is priced at Rs 23,990, whereas the Pro variant is priced at Rs 28,990. The highlight of both the smartphones is the elevating selfie cameras, and triple rear camera setup. Both smartphones come with 32-megapixel pop-up selfie snapper, but what changes is the rear camera combination.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)