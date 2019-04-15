Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Here Are The Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 400

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone are the three major telecom operators customers can choose from in India. All major telcos have revised their plans to offer more 4G data, unlimited calling, free roaming, and other benefits at lowest-ever tariffs. So if you are looking for a good prepaid plan, here are some noteworthy options available under just Rs 400.Vodafone Rs 399 plan, under this plan, users get unlimited local and national calling, unlimited SMS (100 per day), and unlimited national roaming. Users also get 1GB daily data, and the plan is valid for 84 days. This means users can download up to 84 GB data throughout the validity. Earlier, the plan used to offer 1.4GB daily data and validity of 70 days. There is also a Rs 349 and 396 recharge plan that gives users 3GB and 1.4GB of 3G/4G data with a validity of 28 days and 69 days respectively.Airtel’s Rs 399 plan now shows 84 Days validity along with unlimited calls on incoming, outgoing and national roaming as well. The plan includes 100 SMS free per day as well. The data offered on the plan is 1GB per day, which means a total of 84GB data in total. Earlier the plan used to show validity of 70 days for most customers, though in select circles Airtel had a longer validity of 84 days for this same plan.The Rs 399 recharge plan is one of the popular plans of Jio. It offers validity of 84 days and high-speed data of 126 GB (1.5GB per day) after which the speed gets reduced to64 Kbps. There's another plan at Rs 349 that offers similar benefits, except that the validity is reduced to 70 days. The Rs 398 plan offers 2GB data per day and a validity period of 70 days.