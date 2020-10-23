JioCricket App Launched for JioPhone With Live Updates, Rewards Up to Rs 50,000

In spirit of the ongoing Indian Premier League cricket season, Reliance Jio has launched its JioCricket app for all JioPhone users as well. Now, JioPhones running on KaiOS will be able to download the JioCricket app even on their 4G feature phones. The app will help users enjoy live cricket scores, match updates, news and videos, and other related content. The JioCricket app is being offered in 9 Indian languages on JioPhone – Bangla, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu, therefore maximising reach and bringing engaging cricket content to users all across India.

Along with content, the JioCricket app also offers an innovative JioCricket Play Along contest, in which users can log in to the app during ongoing matches, and predict what will happen in the next ball. This contest will be available in two languages – English and Hindi, therefore expanding the total group of users who can take part in the contest. The JioCricket Play Along contest is a part of the special contests within the app, which also includes special quizzes and daily reward draws.

The JioCricket app offers exciting rewards to its users, which include daily gift vouchers from Reliance worth Rs 10,000, JioCricket subscription plans and one year of complimentary recharge for Reliance Jio users. Alongside these daily rewards, users can also win weekly rewards such as Reliance gift vouchers worth Rs 10,000 and a TVS Sport bike. As part of the bumper prize of this entire cricket season, JioCricket’s lucky winners will come away with Reliance gift vouchers worth Rs 50,000!

Interested users can simply access the KaiOS app store on their JioPhone devices to download the JioCricket app now.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.