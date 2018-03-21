JioFi 4G Data Card Launched by Reliance Jio: 150 Mbps Download Speed, Unlimited Audio Calls And More

Reliance Jio has launched JioFi JMR815 Wireless Data Card, a new version of its 4G LTE hotspot. As per Reliance, the new device offers download speeds of up to 150 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50 Mbps, along with unlimited audio calls to its users through the Jio 4G Voice App.The new JioFi JMR815 Wireless Data Card is available for purchase on Flipkart at a price of Rs 999. There is also a no-cost EMI option available for the device through HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Additionally, Axis Bank Buzz credit cards users can avail a 5 percent discount on the device.New JioFi Wireless Data Card supports call conferencing with an option of connecting up to 5 individuals simultaneously on audio calls and up to 3 on video calls. The data card works across all 2G/3G/4G Wi-Fi enabled devices.The new Jio data card measures 74mm in width, 20mm in thickness and weighs 95 grams. It sports a round shape and a Black colour. There is a charging port at the bottom edge while the top edge sports the power on/off button as well as a WPS button.The data card can support up to 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices simultaneously and 32 users in total, with 31 devices connected through Wi-Fi and 1 on USB.JioFi JMR815 Wireless Data Card is powered by an ALT3800 Processor and supports FDD - Band 3, Band 5, TDD - Band 40. It is backed by a 3000 mAh battery which, as per the company, can last more than 8 hours of continuous usage.Jio is offering a one year warranty on the JioFi data card and 6 months warranty on its accessories.(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)