JioFiber Effect: Airtel Xstream Fibre 1Gbps Unlimited Broadband Launched at Rs 3,999

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of Airtel Xstream Fibre gigabit optic fibre broadband plan, hot on the heels of Reliance Jio's rollout of its fibre broadband service, JioFiber. As mentioned in the release, the Airtel Xstream Fibre plan is priced at Rs 3,999 per month, and will offer users unlimited data at speeds of 1Gbps bandwidth. The plan is now live, with standard fair usage policy data cap of 3,333GB per month.

The Airtel Xstream Fibre plan also comes with additional bundled benefits such as unlimited landline calls to any network across India, three months' Netflix subscription, one year Amazon Prime subscription, and access to premium Zee5 content via the Airtel Xstream app. The plan is being offered to both personal and commercial users, and is being introduced across 15 Indian cities including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida and Pune.

The Airtel Xstream Fibre plan directly rivals fellow operator Reliance Jio's Jio Fiber Platinum connectivity plan, with both the plans priced at Rs 3,999 per month. In contrast to Airtel's 3,333GB FUP, Jio offers 2,500GB of monthly data, which roughly translates to about 83GB of data at 1Gbps bandwidth every day. Both the plans offer unlimited landline calling, and Jio Fiber's Platinum plan mentions benefits such as "zero-latency gaming" and "annual subscription to OTT apps" as key features of the plan. Additionally, the Jio Platinum plan comes with a five-device security service in partnership with Norton.

Airtel has mentioned that the plan will be launched in other markets as well, in the following months. The plan is now live, and is listed under the Airtel Broadband page as 'Ultra'.

